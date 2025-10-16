The Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, is celebrating the completion of her Master's degree in the United Kingdom

The reality TV star shared the good news on her X (formerly Twitter) account as she revealed the hard work that brought her this far

She expressed her pride in submitting her final dissertation, which garnered attention from both fans and celebrities online

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Mercy Eke, has taken to social media to celebrate the completion of her Master's degree in the United Kingdom.

In a heartfelt post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Big Brother Naija winner revealed that she had just submitted her dissertation, marking the end of a challenging but rewarding academic journey.

“Whew! What a journey! Today, I officially submitted my Master’s dissertation, and let me just say, every ounce of strength, every sleepless night, every coin spent, and every ounce of stress was worth it. I did that!” she wrote.

Eke reflected on the sacrifices and determination it took to get to this point, crediting her success not to luck, but to relentless hard work and self-belief.

“Through the chaos, I believed in myself when it wasn’t easy, pushed through when I was tired, and kept showing up like the boss I am. This wasn’t luck — it was hard work, discipline, and a sprinkle of pure brilliance ✨,” she added.

Known for her flair, resilience, and business savvy, Eke used the moment to inspire her followers, encouraging consistency, growth, and confidence.

“So here’s to me🥂 for staying consistent, for choosing growth over comfort, and for proving once again that I’m that girl 👌🏻,” she wrote proudly.

The reality star checked off her academic goals with pride, hinting that bigger dreams are still ahead.

“Master’s degree ✅ Dissertation ✅ Next goal loading, because this greatness doesn’t stop here. 🚀”

Netizens Celebrate Mercy Eke

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded the BBNaija star's timeline with congratulatory messages. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

esthergabriel_official said:

"Congratulations mercy. Love to see more women win. 🏆."

grace_suyih said:

"It’s always good to further your education if you have the money."

nolly_geff said:

It’s not easy to have a Masters from UK university. It’s a good human capital investment. Congratulations to her

chinaza_asa97 said:

"I love that for you mercyyyyyyyyy congratulations my queen."

anabel_cosmas24 said:

"Congratulations to us oo e no easy… MSc degree in Northumbria University, UK."

mzchiamaka said:

"Mesef no small, I just finished 3 wraps of fufs😂😂 what a journey. Congrats to the 2 both of us😩."

freemilez said:

"Congratulations!!! Nothing consain me with school again! Na money wey I go use chop I dey find."

lucy_juicy0 said:

"I claim this for myself in Jesus name, Amen🙏🙏🙏."

iyke.valentine said:

"Don't stop dreaming guys if Lambo could do it, you can do it too."

