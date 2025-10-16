Seyi Tinubu marked his 40th birthday by launching a digital upskilling programme to train 10,000 young Nigerians in tech innovation

The initiative, powered by Schull Technologies and announced by Dr Dípò Awójídé, aimed to equip youths with skills in Cloud Engineering, Data Analysis, and Product Management

Nigerians on social media praised the gesture as timely and impactful, with many describing it as a valuable step toward youth empowerment and digital readiness

In celebration of his 40th birthday, entrepreneur and philanthropist Seyi Tinubu has announced the launch of a digital upskilling programme that will train 10,000 young Nigerians in high-demand technology skills.

The initiative, powered by Schull Technologies, was announced by career coach and educator Dr Dípò Awójídé via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 16.

Seyi Tinubu Announces Digital Skill Training for 10,000 Nigerians, Application Link Emerge

Equipping young Nigerians for the digital future

According to Awójídé, the programme aims to “empower young Nigerians to lead the digital future” by providing training in Cloud Engineering, Data Analysis, and Product Management, three of the fastest-growing areas in the tech sector.

“The goal is to help young Nigerians gain relevant, globally competitive skills that can open doors to tech opportunities both at home and abroad,” he stated.

Application details and closing date

Registration for the training closes on Friday, 31 October 2025, and interested applicants can apply through schull.io.

The organisers also confirmed that job placement opportunities will be available for outstanding participants upon completion of the programme.

Tech community hails initiative

Reactions have continued to pour in across social media, with many praising the gesture as “timely and impactful” given Nigeria’s growing unemployment rate and the global demand for tech talent.

@adlanHeman said:

"One of the way to make a nation great is to promote education and education is not limited to four corner of the class. Once you have bankable skills don't forget you need the sales and marketing of the skills . Without proper positioning and strategic, skills alone is useless."

@Kome_9ice said:

"He should focus on those agberos causing nuisance and these thugs his father normally use during elections. They are not up to 10k."

@PFeyishola said:

"This is a great opportunity and a commendable act. This is what we are looking towards: working on making each other better most especially as youths. Make I go apply sharply."



@hardekunle44 said:

"I have registered, no time. It's just that I no have laptop"

