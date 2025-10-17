Singer Seyi Shay has revealed what led her to step away from fame for over four years

The singer stated that isolation transformed her mindset and changed her views about men

She opened up about her daughter’s father and why marriage isn’t part of their journey for now

After years of staying out of the public eye, Nigerian singer and songwriter Seyi Shay has finally opened up about her mysterious absence.

She revealed the deep personal transformation that took place during her time away.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the “Right Now” crooner said her decision to isolate herself for over four years was intentional.

She described it as a necessary season for reflection, spiritual growth, and emotional healing.

Seyi Shay, who recently became a mother, explained that solitude helped her realign her priorities and rebuild her inner strength.

Seyi Shay says her decision to isolate herself for over four years was intentional. Photos: @seyi_shay/IG.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

“I have done so much work over these past four years. The transformation of my mind started before I had my child. I started a journey of isolation. There is something really good about isolation, and it gave me insight, hindsight, and foresight. I think that’s one of the biggest gifts God has given me.”

The 38-year-old said she used the time to reconnect with her spirituality and shed old habits that no longer aligned with her purpose.

Seyi Shay shares why she now sees men differently.

The singer also touched on how her time alone changed her perception of men, adding that she now operates on “a different vibration.”

Addressing one of the most asked questions about her personal life, Seyi Shay confirmed that she maintains a cordial relationship with her daughter’s father, who works in the music industry on the corporate side.

She said:

“It’s a technical issue, you understand? But he’s great, he’s cool, he’s around. We just work together, raising our child, and we are great friends.”

She further shared that her daughter has been a major source of joy and inspiration during her time away, describing motherhood as a “gift that grounded” her.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Seyi Shay's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@shansson5130:

"Honestly, many Nigerian parents abroad abandoned their children to work 2 or 3 jobs. And people will take advantage of little girls without their parent's protection"

@didireacts:

"Seyi shay the queen love that you are doing music again because I miss Yolo yolo i miss jangilova all those of incredible hits that made me fall in love with Nigeria"

@piusfrancis1376:

"This interview with Seyi Shay, is one of the most mature, honest, direct and down to earth interview Chude had ever presented on this platform. The likes of Seyi Shay in the entertainment industry, are rare. I respect for her just got a 10/10 grading."

Seyi Shay says marriage isn’t part of their journey for now. Photos: Seyi Shay.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Shay confesses to Illuminati

Legit.ng earlier reported that the secret society Illuminati has become a subject of discussion on social media following a public confession by singer Seyi Shay.

While there have been rumours about some Nigerian celebrities being a part of the Illuminati in the past, Seyi Shay openly admitted she was once a member of the secret society.

In a candid statement, Seyi Shay, who was a guest on the OffAir podcast, spoke about her alleged past ties to the controversial secret society.

