BBNaija Season 10 winner Imisi opened up on the question that’s been haunting her since clinching the N150m prize

The 23-year-old reality star stated she’s overwhelmed by people’s obsession with her next move

Imisi hinted at taking her time and seeking professional advice before touching her prize money



Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisioluwa Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has shared her frustration over what she described as the “most repeated question” she has faced since leaving the house.

In a recent interview, the 23-year-old said that despite her excitement over winning the N150 million grand prize, she has grown weary of people constantly asking her what she plans to do with the money.

According to her, it has become almost impossible to have a normal conversation without someone bringing up the question.

Imisi opens up on the question that's been haunting her since clinching the N150m prize.

Imisi stated:

“People keep asking, ‘Now that you’ve won the money, what’s next for you?’ or ‘What do you want to do with the money?’ It’s like the same question everywhere I go."

The reality star added that while she understands the curiosity of fans and well-wishers, the repeated inquiries have become exhausting.

She hinted that, for now, she is focused on adjusting to her new life outside the house and learning how to handle fame and fortune responsibly.

Earlier, Imisi revealed that she intends to seek professional financial advice before making any major investment or spending decisions.

She said:

“I don’t want to rush anything. I plan to sit with experts who can guide me on how best to manage what I’ve received."

She also emphasised that winning the show came with both blessings and pressure. She explained that social media users often expect winners to immediately start flaunting wealth or launching big projects.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Imisi's interview:

Legt.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dravanta1305:

"Hahaha, Imisi’s reaction is everything.... She’s too real, can’t blame her for being tired of those questions."

@Imisi_fan:

"Even me sef, I'm tired of the question Why are they so invested in what she wants to do with her money"

@Louisavee

"I dunno why people are invested so much in someone’s money"

@D_favourr:

"I wanted to say they will ask her too "

@doccybaibee:

"You people should not stress my baby"

@legendinme

“Make the girl rest abeg, she never even spend one week outside house, una don dey ask investment questions.”

@dreamon

“People need to realize that not everyone must rush to start a business after winning. Let her breathe.”

Imisi hints at taking her time and seeking professional advice before touching her prize money.

