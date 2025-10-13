BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was one of the celebrities who supported reality star Tacha Akide durin her Guinness World Record attempt

The highlight was a video that captured how Tacha Akide welcomed Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to her event

Tacha Akide's action in the video has left many talking, with some netizens applauding the former BBNaija housemate

Media personality and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu also turned up at reality star Tacha Akide's event in Lagos, where she aimed to set a Guinness World Record for the most makeovers in 24 hours.

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija reality star added another feather to her cap after officially completing the Guinness World Record attempt on Saturday, October 11, at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, Lagos, where hundreds of fans and fellow celebrities gathered to witness the feat.

Ebuka was one of the popular faces who attended the event to support Tacha.

A heartwarming video captured the moment Tacha went on her knees to greet Ebuka after he arrived, an action which has since become one of the highlights from the event on social media.

Ebuka, who was also happy to see Tacha, pulled her up as they embraced each other before engaging in a chat.

Tacha Akide's Guinness World Record attempt came a few days after comedian Deeone's attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up comedy performance.

The video capturing the moment Tacha knelt to greet Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is below:

Reactions as Tacha kneels to greet Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

iam_jayscalar said:

"Tacha really have grown so mature and respectful, I’m so proud of her."

orah2_ reacted:

"Awwwn thats so sweet of Ebuka I love the way Nigerian celebrities support each other."

lymdepartiesuk said:

"Guinness book of record is now easy to achieve once you can stand for 24hours."

_maryeneh commented:

"Aww so respectful and this is sweet, personally I won’t do it."

wisdombusybrain reacted:

"Laslas, woronworon no pay, I like the new Tacha."

big_amalove said:

"Chai I love this new tacha, change is the only thing that is constant. May the good God make this a success and keep lifting her."

house.ofmela said:

"Has she won the Guinness book of records ? Please someone should answer me."

thubia2024 reacted:

"I like how tasha is pushing hard, she don really change for good."

kkkasiedu said:

"Now she’s everywhere, every corner you go find am just causing nuisance."

vinolia248 commented:

"Look at the respect that Ebuka got that was priceless."

asmamah_ said:

"Ebuka sef shock as she kneel down."

adas.space reacted:

"Ebuka opened his arms for a hug, and got Speachless when she knelt down. I love her."

What Tacha said about Faith's disqualification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tacha reacted to Faith Adewale's disqualification from BBNaija season 10.

Tacha stated that Faith’s disqualification was well-deserved. According to her, while some people believe Faith shouldn’t have been sent home, she believes it was the best decision.

She pointed out that there is a rule book in Biggie’s house that forbids physical altercations between housemates.

