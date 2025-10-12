BBNaija star Tacha Akide achieved a new Guinness World Record for the most makeovers in 24 hours.

The record-breaking event took place at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History in Lagos.

Celebrities, including Hilda Baci, Osas Ighodaro, and Liquorose, turned up to support the reality star

Big Brother Naija reality star Tacha Akide has added another feather to her cap after officially breaking the Guinness World Record for the most makeovers done in 24 hours.

The reality star kicked off the challenge at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, Lagos, where hundreds of fans and fellow celebrities gathered to witness the feat.

The electrifying atmosphere was filled with cheers as Tacha, surrounded by her glam team, began what would become a marathon of skill, stamina, and showmanship.

BTacha achieves a new Guinness World Record for the most makeovers in 24 hours. Photos: @simply_tacha/IG.

Within 10 hours, Tacha surpassed the previous record of 64 makeovers in 8 hours, completing an incredible 100 makeovers.

The event drew a long list of stars who came to celebrate the BBNaija alum’s big moment. Among them were Osas Ighodaro, Liquorose, Cross, Chichi, Ike, and fellow Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci, who famously broke the record for the longest cooking marathon in 2023.

Hilda, who shared moments from the event on Instagram, was seen hugging Tacha and cheering loudly as she crossed the 100th makeover mark.

The makeover marathon is part of Tacha’s ongoing three-day Tacha Beauty Festival, which runs from October 10 to 12, celebrating creativity, empowerment, and the Nigerian beauty industry.

Watch a video of Tacha here:

Netizens congratulate Tacha

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users to Tacha's feat below:

@wizzy_Good_vibe:

"This thing Wey this girl they do how e won take benefit the people of Nigeria hunger dey"

@0xmelissa19:

"Absolute queen energy! 10 hours, 100 looks Tacha’s unstoppable."

@Rukkie__M:

"Wow, that’s impressive that’s means she used 6 minutes for each person is this possible?"

@Harvestmeagain:

"Make up without eyebrow and lipstick. She’s just putting powder and mascara"

@AmiraNaila16594:

"Make up wey no fine. The criterion is to make the models look beautiful and not just different."

@DrTruthDissecto:

"Na Nigerians go full that @GWR lass lass Let's goo Tacha"

@Yourgoodhaven:

"Her back must be hurting so bad right now"

@pepperbrownie_:

"She doesn’t play when she wants something a goal gutter"

@Hunta_Lee03:

"And someone somewhere will want to knack 100 men. Well done Tacha “No leave No pension”.

Tacha got the complement of colleagues who came to support her. Photo: @simply_tacha/IG.

Tacha defends Faith's disqualification from BBNaija

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha recently reacted to the disqualification of Faith Adewale from the 2025 Big Brother Naija.

Joining her colleagues to condemn his action, Tacha, who owns a football club, stated that Faith’s disqualification was well-deserved.

According to her, while some people believe Faith shouldn’t have been sent home, she believes it was the best decision. She pointed out that there is a rule book in Biggie’s house that forbids physical altercations between housemates.

