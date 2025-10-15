Social media personality Verydarkman and businessman Blord are still making headlines on blogs following their recent feud

Recall the critic attacked the billionaire over the prices of iPhone XRs remodelled to iPhone 17 Pro, he was selling online

Blord went as far as reposting old private clips of VDM, while the latter decided to send new recordings to the former

Controversial internet personality Vincent Otse Martins, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), reignited the drama with Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as Blord, after accusing the billionaire of resharing his explicit content online without context.

The feud originally started when Blord posted a video flaunting what he claimed was a transformed iPhone XR, upgraded to resemble the newly released iPhone 17 Pro.

Verydarkman sends Blord private footage amid iPhone drama. Credit: @blordofficial, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In the video, Blord stated that the phone had been customised in China to look and function like Apple's latest model, complete with updated icons and design.

VDM quickly debunked the claim, calling Blord a fraud and labelling the phone as a cheap imitation. He even travelled to China to show firsthand how old iPhones could easily be repackaged and made to look new, further undermining Blord's claims.

In response, Blord requested VDM's unclad videos in exchange for N500,000. He further stated that when the critic was selling his bedroom clips online, he was building an empire.

As part of the spat, Blord reposted some of those private clips on his Instagram page, intensifying the tension.

VDM Sends New Clips to Blord



In a dramatic twist, VDM claimed that Blord didn’t need to offer such a large sum for his videos as he was willing to send them for free.

He revealed that he had already sent new unclad videos directly to the billionaire and even encouraged him to watch them with his wife.

Mockingly, VDM promised to continue sending "daily doses" of such clips.

The outspoken model did not stop there, as he revealed plans to create a gadget shop for his sister in Nigeria, where people can buy new phones at affordable prices.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens React to VDM, Blord’s Drama



The saga has sparked intense conversations across social media platforms, with netizens sharing mixed reactions. While some see it as entertainment, others are calling for boundaries.

Legit.ng compiled some of the top reactions below:



official_isaac_3310 said:

"B Lord is seriously losing a battle, and at the same time losing money again😂😂."

the_real_tobe_official said:

"Omo, Babes go dey wait for Blord story to get update on recent priick clapping 😂😂😂😂."

salmycash said:

"Bruh! I love ur energy. Imagine what Nigeria is turning into? Blord sis dey hungry and he is obsessed with VDM nuude Heyyah! WTFf! he just wasted 500k for what he would have ordered directly from the manufacturer plus free delivery."

cy_de_entertainer said:

"You can not shame the shameless 😄😄😄."

director4k_ said:

"This is the reason we should be careful of what we do , some people can always dig our past and use it against us or to hunt us."



princeomonathaniel2022 said:

"Everything you do in this life, remember Internet never forget..."

valentineiyoyojie said:

"See comment section. Na watch video before una comment na problem again. God forbid."

glamorouscrypto said:

"Ahh this one na werey oo 😂."

goodlife_goody said:

"Omo the clap back😂😂make una post naaa😢."

gen.cabasa said:

"He Dey shame 😂 na why he use shade 😂."

vivi_world9 said:

"U can’t shame the shame less mk blord pay vdm for sending him fresh one ooo lol."

Verydarkman’s bold move to Blord shocks fans. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM brings damaging evidence against Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared reported evidence he had against Blord.

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.

Source: Legit.ng