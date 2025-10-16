Chiefpriest advised Peller to avoid mixing family and business, saying it leads to entitlement

Nightlife mogul and businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has advised popular TikToker Peller to rethink his plan of putting his family members in charge of his businesses.

During a live conversation with the influencer, Chiefpriest explained why it’s risky to mix family and business. He warned that such decisions often lead to conflict and a lack of accountability.

According to him, when family members are placed in positions of power, it becomes difficult to enforce discipline or make objective business decisions.

The nightlife boss, who had a fallout with Cosmas Maduka, told Peller that the emotional bond with family can make business decisions messy.

He added that business requires a clear boundary between personal and professional life to ensure growth and efficiency.

He said:

“You can’t sack them. At a time, they would start to feel like they are doing you a favour. Your father will never respect your business because he is your father. You can settle him financially or just place him on a salary. Business is too serious, it’s not a joke

Fans debate Cubana Chiefpriest's advice to Peller

@thepowderguy1:

"Make he go back to school acquire knowledge then he’ll know who to put in charge of his business"

@black_goddess0:

"Cp is right and also wrong .. not all family members squander .. I know 2 of my family members that will treat my business like it's theirs .. all families are not the same . And I've seen friends business crumble cause they put their family members in charge ."

@sesughsamuel:

"I don't think shouting at your employees is a good business model. It's simple if someone is not doing right caution, if it persists, give a warning (I prefer a written query), then if they still persist just fire them. No need to be shouting at another man."

@RULESMAWORLD:

"This shdnt be on live cos his bro & dad might see it, and can cause a very big issue btw them. Cos ur own family does that to you doesn’t mean his will do the same. He can start with small thing for them and see how it goes, and from there he will know if he actually wanted to."

@Ppappy3211:

"This boy Peller is not serious at all his still going to be broke finally quote me, a business guru is on tiktok live video with you and you are listening very attentive his still a child sha."

