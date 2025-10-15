Billionaire Blord has finally reacted after Verydarkman shared explicit bedroom videos of himself with Blord

Recall that the duo had been in a heated episode over the iPhone XR remodelled to the iPhone 17 Pro as they threw jabs

Shortly after the outspoken TikToker confessed to sending new private clips to the tech entrepreneur, the latter posted online

Billionaire businessman Linus Ifejika, popularly known as Blord, has finally broken his silence after reports surfaced that he had received private clips from social media personality Verydarkman (VDM).

The drama unfolded after VDM reportedly sent explicit videos to Blord amid their ongoing public feud. While the clips quickly went viral online, Blord had remained quiet—until now.

In a recent post online, Blord shared a video of himself dancing to Chief Osita Osadebe’s Osondi Owendi and captioned his post:



“Good Morning 😃 !!! I Too Love This Music.”

The exchange between Blord and VDM began after a disagreement over a customised iPhone that Blord claimed was genuine but was challenged by VDM, who accused him of extorting Nigerians with his prices.

The situation escalated when Blord requested VDM’s private clips and shared them on his Instagram story as part of the feud.

Netizens react to Blord’s video



Fans continue to watch closely as the saga unfolds, with many sharing their take on Blord’s recent response.

ego_oyibo29 said:

"Nwanne m oo, na to use his porrn open pornn site😄😁😁."

bigtime_derricks said:

"Blord could have actually keep quiet other than posting vdm shii😪."

happiness_umo_umo said:

"BABA Blord, did you enjoy the noodles that VDM sent to you??? 😂😂😂😂😂."

obitexthentic_ said:

"We thank God for giving us VDM."

abiola.balogun.71697 said:

"BLORD 10 : 0 VDM😂😂."



happy_oteri said:

"I million dollar a month but you won sell phone for high rate."

mercymaurice_ said:

"How blord you go like dash me one phone since business don spoil."

thick_baby_lily said:

"If u dance finish ..dash all ur family members the phone Cos people no go buy except high service people."

iam_ko_ke said:

"E pain ham na just scope mk e no be like say e move ham 😂."

k_chi_em said:

"When business spoil, na to use whisky 🥃 hold body ooo😂😂😂😂."

magguno.fj said:

"You don enjoy gbola finish come dey dance 😂😂."



carti_ye_ said:

"@blord_official baba no be only you and your wife go dey watch the noodle nah .".

saintgysko said:

"Shame. So all they have against VDM is his nUudes. That means VDM too clean. Like they didn't say he scam anyone o."

pweetie_terra said:

"You go receive gbola for everyday till you tire😂😂keep dancing after this dance check your Dm🤨🤨."

VDM brings damaging evidence against Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared reported evidence he had against Blord.

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.







