Mixed reactions are currently trailing a viral video of former Big Brother Naija housemate Gigi Jasmine.

The Nigerian disc jockey found herself at the centre of blogs after she went live with her fans, but her phone malfunctioned.

Apparently, her phone had been overheating while she was live with her fans and perhaps tripped off.

Gigi returned to the live session with her fans and told them that her phone was misbehaving. She asked them to pray for her to get gigs so she could purchase an iPhone 17.

Her comment quickly circulated on social media, with fans sharing spicy responses. Some even suggested that she opt for billionaire Blord’s upgraded iPhone XR.



How fans reacted to Gigi's Jasmine's cry for iPhone 17

Read some reactions below:

@lolthememer said:

"iPhone that is the king of overheating that you want to switch to. Lol.Buy a Samsung. All your phone problems will be solved."

@habby said:

"Buy Blord’s version."

@NaijaBudgetBro said:

"Even the phone is tired of the content it is over heating from second hand drama... learn skills so you can afford a new phone if onlyfans is your gig you don't need that."

@thekingoftruths said:

"Poverty cooks the brain even after you leave survival mode because what is this?"

@it_hafizski said:

"Even iPhone 17 go still overheat if you open Snapchat + TikTok at once."

@DonDaada1 said:

"I thought most reason people go to bbn is jus to get that platform then be known to show case their talent or something that having alot of audience were needed but now after the show all they’re after is gifts & money . And Nigerians will give them all in the name of fans."

@ichakidmichael said:

"Make we buy iphone XR for you."

@Growwithamaka said:

"She looks so so beautiful. I’m sure she can buy herself anything. She’s just trying to use that to get attention of people. The lady looks rich and happy."

@TheTestame45349 said:

"The waywardness, misplaced priorities of this generation grieve me every time. Seeing how we've lost it and glorify what matter less. iPhone17? It seems weve forgotten next year another iPhone would be launched, next two years another. What's up Nigeria youth."





