Verydarkman came for Nkechi Blessing Sunday, after she recently dipped her new "iPhone 17 Pro Max" into a bowl of water

Recall that podcaster Daddy Freeze challenged netizens to dip their iPhone 17 Pro Max in water to prove it 's not a remodelled iPhone XR

's The online activist came forward to counter the challenge as he called out the actress over her latest device

Controversial social media critic Verydarkman (VDM) has called out Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing following her participation in the trending ‘Apple Challenge’, where she dipped what she claimed to be an iPhone 17 Pro Max into a bowl of water.



The challenge, which was initiated by media personality Daddy Freeze, dares users who claim to have upgraded from an iPhone XR to the latest iPhone 17 to prove its authenticity by submerging the device in water. Nkechi Blessing joined the trend to silence critics questioning the originality of her phone.

In her viral video, the actress flaunted her Apple devices before dipping her phone in water, claiming she spent N3 million on it and dismissing cheaper versions sold by others.

She aimed the message at those buying allegedly refurbished iPhones passed off as the new model.



"I am an Apple girl, as you can see... I no go let una disrespect me. It’s different," Nkechi declared, taking a swipe at critics.



However, VDM was not impressed. In response, he shared his own video dipping a modified iPhone XR in water to prove that such stunts do not verify a phone’s authenticity. He criticised the mentality of Nigerians attaching self-worth to expensive gadgets.



“(NO BE BY PUTTING IT IN WATER OR ENTERING WATER WITH THE PHONE OO😂)” Another demi-god move… At the end, the only power y’all actually have is to keep forcing a false mentality in the minds of an average or a less privileged Nigerian,” VDM said in his post.



The critic pointed out that most iPhones are water-resistant. He went on to say that Nigerians are often wowed by things that are considered ordinary or outdated in other countries, calling for mental liberation and greater self-confidence.



This comes after VDM previously accused tech entrepreneur Blord of deceiving Nigerians by selling remodelled iPhone XRs as iPhone 17s at inflated prices.

Watch his video below:

VDM drags Nkechi Blessing: reactions



The drama continues to draw reactions online as questions remain about how many so-called iPhone 17 Pro Max models in circulation are actually genuine.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

frank_deraz said:

"E dey play, e dey show 😂😂."

official_garmentgurus

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I Salute you Agba 😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ratel for life we no dey Carry last 😍😍😍."

iizzyyprince said:

"Even XR no know say e go hot again.. If you like give up ooo."

coachwilfredasuquo said:

"My President is out to Cast Every every. May the God of our ancestors bless you VDM."

richieufuoma95 said:

"Your own even stayed longer inside the water😂😂.. God bless you VDM."

ademola_majesty said:

"How much be solar panel baba oko mi🤲🏾😂."

djdozzy99 said:

"Me wey dey use iPhone 6s nko, I no wan risk my phone ooo."

iamnasboi said:

"Omuh me I wan buy Corolla put for Lamborghini body…. Help me confirm how much abeg."

optimusknf said:

"If I see you with 17 pro I go assume say na xr 😂😂."

abereijo17 said:

"Like this baba get all of una time 😂😂😂 ewedu for ewedu."



callmiwhizzy_ said:

:I surprise sef because from iPhone 7+ are all water resistant…

Mind you , I have egusi soup modified to oha soup and a plate is going for just 3k . You can check my story to order."

official_garmentgurus said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I Salute you Agba 😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ratel for life we no dey Carry last 😍😍😍."

jahvhio_rapman said:

"VDM no repackage am ooo .. make e no be say na that one go enter my hand ooo …"

jahvhio_rapman said:

"God wey lift up xr pls abeg lift me up .."

prince_olowo_donsike said:

"iPhone 17 don cast 😂 no more iPhone 17 anymore is Sr 🤣😁😁@prince_olowo_donsike."

