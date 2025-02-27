Politician and billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko wowed many netizens after he engaged in a race with his Moroccan wife Laila Charani

Both of them ran at his sports university in Delta state owned by the politician, and it caused netizens to see how fit Ned was

Many people noted that the 64-year-old was stronger than some young men while others shaded actress Regina Daniels for being absent

Politician and billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko became a topic of discussion after he engaged in a 100-meter race with his fifth wife Laila Charani.

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife Laila Charani display their speed in a 100m race.

In a video, Ned and Laila ran and were energetic in their steps. Their son also joined them in the race which has gone viral.

According to Nwoko, he will soon be challenging his university’s sports instructors, lecturers, staff, and friends to a series of friendly races.

He noted that it was more than just a competition—it was a chance to bring the SUN community together, have fun, and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

Ned Nwoko, Laila engage in a race

The 64-year-old politician, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), called for individuals who want to join the race, either seasoned athletes or those who just want to join the thrill.

Ned Nwoko and his wife Laila Charani have been attending events together.

He revealed that participants will walk away with amazing prizes. Many netizens were surprised that Ned was still fit despite his age.

Others taunted Nollywood actress and the sixth wife of Ned, Regina Daniels, for being absent during the race.

Watch Ned's video below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko, Laila run together

Check out the reactions as Ned Nwoko and Laila Charani run together in a race.

@mhiztorianathan said:

"The way he’s now flaunting Laila is obvious something is wrong allegedly."

@anitablackraffiat commented:

"I tell Una say this man strong pass some young men Una go think say Na lie."

@lindyjoe223 commented:

"My small Regina is going through a lot now."

@toniafamilytv reacted:

"I saw only Laila and Ned. What about you."

@ujuprock commented:

"Oga Ned get strength pass some of us, make we talk true."

@marvelous_empire94 stated:

"Our young boys don use dr*g scatted their body finish, they can't even perform well again talk more of running."

@iamspek_ commented:

"Omo this man full ground oh."

@official_queen_cassy said:

"Hmmmm uncle is putting pepper in Regina’s eyes o. Marrying senior citizen no still get peace of mind o."

@dsho500 stated:

"Make this man and Tinubu run, who go win."

Ned Nwoko and Laila Charani display affection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ned Nwoko and his wife Laila Charani flaunted some lovey-dovey moments on social media.

According to Laila, she did not like to take pictures with her husband but she knew that she was in his heart forever.

The sixth wife of the politician Regina Daniels responded to the post and got mixed reactions from netizens.

