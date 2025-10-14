Following the death of renowned international evangelist Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, a Nigerian lady has shared her private chats with him

According to the lady, it was one of their private chats, and she appreciated the cleric for impacting her life and family

Rev Ukpai died on October 6 at the age of 80, triggering emotional reactions in the Nigerian Christian community

A Nigerian lady, Stella Jonparis, has expressed deep sadness about the death of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai, a Nigerian preacher and evangelist who died on October 6 at the age of 80.

Mourning the late international evangelist, Stella released one of their private chats to the public.

A lady shares her 2016 private chat with Rev Dr Uma Ukpai. Photo Credit: Stella Jonparis, Dr. UMA UKPAI

Source: Facebook

She said the chat was from 2016, and she appreciated the late preacher for impacting her life and her family.

Stella prayed that Rev Ukpai rest in peace. She wrote on Facebook:

"2016 this is one my private chat with Dr.Rev Uma Ukpai.

"Thank you daddy !

"You impacted so much in my life and family!!

"Rest in peace.

"Papa!!!"

Content of private chat with Rev Ukpai

From the screenshot she shared, Legit.ng observed that the Facebook chat with Rev Ukpai was dated September 25, 2016.

The chat suggested that Stella's house help and her neigbour's wife were kidnapped, and their captors demanded ransom of N150 million.

"My house help and my neighbour's wife that is pregnant is Chinyere four days now.. They are requesting for 150 million for both of them. Man of God let confusion be in their mist... He said his name is Ak 47. Please daddy am so devastated since Thursday," Stella's first message in the chat read.

To which, Rev Ukpai replied:

"They will release them.. be blessed."

On October 2, 2016, Stella again messaged Rev Ukpai, lamenting that the abducted people had not been released.

"Daddy good evening, they have not release her even with the pregnant woman.. This is a week and three days. Crying and wiping.. So confused daddy... They are calling threaten us to pay money and we have told them what we have to pay."

However, Rev Ukpai did not reply her. The next day, she came with good news.

"Daddy finally God has proved his self. They came in this evening. To God be the glory. I really appreciate daddy. Thanks may your ministry continue to wax strong in Jesus name amen."

A lady who chatted with Rev Dr Uma Ukpai shares their chat online. Photo Credit: Dr. UMA UKPAI

Source: Facebook

