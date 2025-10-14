TikToker 10 Naira has opened up about how doing Yahoo Yahoo almost destroyed his life

The influencer stated that while his friends bought luxury cars and houses, he couldn’t make a dime

Fans reacted to 10 Naira's viral confession, saying he should be careful of the anti-graft agency



Popular TikTok comedian, Chukwuemeka Bright, widely known as 10 Naira, has opened up about a dark period in his life, revealing how his involvement in internet fraud (Yahoo Yahoo) left him broken.

In a video now trending online, the comic star spoke about his failed attempt to make quick money through cybercrime. He said the decision nearly ruined his life forever.

In the emotional video, 10 Naira lamented how, despite dedicating himself to the illegal act, he never succeeded like his peers.

According to him, while he was struggling to survive, his friends who were also involved in Yahoo were living lavishly, buying luxury cars and mansions in Lagos.

He stated:

“Yahoo ruined me. Do me rubbish. E scatter my brain. E no go better for yahoo,” he said passionately. E get one of my guys wey buy GLE 53 AMG, another one don buy house for Lekki. This same guy still tear 2022 AMG. My heart wan break. Hard things dey happen to me.”

The comedian added that hearing about the flashy lifestyles of his friends who “cashed out” made him depressed and regretful.

10 Naira stated clearly that he has moved on from internet fraud.

He described Yahoo Yahoo as a curse, vowing never to return to it, regardless of how tough life gets.

He declared:



“Holy Ghost fire for Yahoo. E no go better for that thing.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to 10 Naira's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@boypikolo:

"EFCC just dey monitor you, wereey..u go think say u be celebrity hand no go touch you"

@Rushton228377:

"See English way you dey speak for mouth how you go cash out"



@dr__babs:

"No be everybody go make am through street. That’s why you have to be versatile with your hustle"

@Yaghzzy152223:

"Right now EFCC reading that line “but my friends bought house in lekki and tear GLE and also cashing out on a daily basis” you go explain for Abuja Taya"



@AyoThem:

"lol na still scope. Werey wey don first admit for TikTok live before say him dey do am and him dey money."

@Got1467946:

"Oga go do ritual , that’s the difference between you and him …You never sacrifice anybody yet"

@ajala_jaling0:

"True true we get many low quality people for this country.. And what the hell is that hair bro"



