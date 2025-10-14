Media personality Stephanie Coker announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl, in an emotional social media post



The mother of two stated that the five-year wait for her second child was filled with faith, sorrow, and hope

Coker's touching post referred to her newborn as "our answered prayer," as she opened up about her fertility struggle

Media personality and actress Stephanie Coker joyfully announced the birth of her second child.

The mum of two highlighted that it was a five-year journey filled with faith, tears, and hope.

Stephanie Coker shares emotional road to baby number two. Credit: @stephaniecoker

Source: Instagram



In a heartfelt post shared on her social media, Stephanie introduced her daughter with a touching message that revealed the struggles she faced in expanding their family.



"Morayo Anaya Olabisi Abisola Anjolaoluwa 🍯 Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude and joy. Our August visitor, our answered prayer, our long-awaited gift," she wrote.



She went on to share the depth of her experience: "The journey to baby number two has been one of faith, surrender, tears, and hope. It has been five years of waiting and a long process."



The new baby joins Stephanie’s first daughter, Ariella, who now steps into the role of big sister — a moment the proud mother described as especially meaningful.

"Ariella is now a big sister, and watching them grow together makes the journey all the more worth it," she added.



Stephanie ended her message with love and gratitude, calling her newborn "Snowflake" and emphasising the significance of her names:

"You are loved beyond words, and your name speaks of joy, grace, and heritage. We thank God for your life, Snowflake 🤍."

See her post below:

Fans, celebs celebrate Stephanie Coker





Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded her page with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of her precious daughter.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:



i_am_ese_o said:

"What a Beautiful baby, and good her face is shown. It’s so cringe seeing blurred babies pictures all over the internet."

faithfulabbey said:

"Mother alive, baby alive to every pregnant mothers and those yet to be 🙏🏼🙏🏼 inshallah."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"TTC after a child na one mental stress no one talks about… The shock and endless confusion as to kiloun sele gangan… So happy for her."



luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said:

"To everyone asking for a child may you receive your blessing!

Congratulations, Stephanie."

olorijolie said:

"Awwwww she looks like her dad. Congratulations."

theuchay_harmonie said:

"My ovaries ( even though I be man 😂)😢 so fineeee."

dunnyadunni said:

"OMG!!! She’s perfect!!!!"

mariahjj_xx said:

"|I know this feeling 😢 been trying for a 3rd child for 2 years now and nothing….i know God will answer me soon.. congratulations to her."

dezbrellaessentials said:

"For someone who also waited 6 years before having the second, I can relate Congratulations to her."

nancyblaq said:

"Dear God 🙏, on behalf of Stephanie and all TTC mums , thank you for this wonderful gift 💝."

oyinlol_a said:

"Aww the baby looks so cute. May God bless the womb of every woman seeking for bouncing babies."

Stephanie Coker shares joy after emotional fertility journey. Credit: @stephaniecoker

Source: Instagram

