Popular nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest was left speechless after witnessing an unexpected moment during a TikTok live stream hosted by streamer Peller.

A clip from the stream has since gone viral, capturing the moment the content creator reached level 50 during his live session and couldn’t contain his excitement after receiving a massive virtual gift from an anonymous donor.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who joined the live as a guest, appeared visibly stunned by the overwhelming wave of donations.

Peller revealed that it was his first time reaching such a level during a stream, repeatedly shouting “Jesus!” in disbelief as the surprise gift rolled in.

According to reports, reaching level 50 on TikTok is estimated to be worth over ₦7 million in virtual gifts.

Chiefpriest, amazed by the generosity, attempted to contact the donor, who goes by the name Mafia Ghost on the platform. However, the mysterious gifter declined to join the live session.

Still reeling from the surprise, the businessman praised the young comedian for his influence.

Netizens react to Peller’s viral live moment

Netizens react to Peller's viral live moment

@daniella_ella_D said:

"I feel like this gifting stuff is a money laundering scheme the people gifting peller plan it up with him and get white peoples credit cards and use it to throw gifts at pepper and the profits would be splited later."

@Yourfavboy495 said:

"Money laundering at its peak."

@iamthepreence said:

"Chief priest dey learn Wetin dem dey call grace from this boy. Peller’s grace/glory is on a different level. No one can comprehend.



"These gifters are preparing him for the big game with that Canadian guy coming November. I'm not sure that guy can win peller like King of timtok."

@web3queen__ said:

"I don’t rate people that gift them these things on TikTok live."

@DaveDave606 said:

"The Game is the game…Men just dey clean their money low-key…When this boy dey link up with some big men, wetin una think say dey happen."

@AmosSoma37877 said:

"That kind of money flying in one stream tells you people are playing life on different difficulty levels. Seven million just like that, no stress, no campaign, no begging. Peller’s reactions looked too real for acting, and the fact Cubana Chief Priest himself froze for a second says it all.

"The rich don’t even flex the same way anymore, they now use live streams as their playground. Nigerian streaming culture is slowly turning into a money sport, and some people are just spectators while others are rewriting the script in real time."

@olhabc said:

"Most likely a Chinese hacker sha. Level 50 gifter on TikTok is some goated shi. The fact that the guy said he entered the stream randomly was even funnier. Money full internet forget."

