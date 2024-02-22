Banky W has written a love note to his wife who was marking her birthday in great style and with lovely photos

He proclaimed how much he loved her and shared some of the great things she used to do for their family

Banky W also said if he had to do it again, she would be his choice as he shared some of her beautiful qualities

Singer-turned-politician Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W has written a lovely note to his beautiful wife who is marking her birthday.

In the lengthy message on social media, the businessman who was accused of cheating last year called his wife his Cardi B, his Julia Robert, and his sugar mommy.

He also wrote other lovely names for her in the post.

Banky W gushes over wife on birthday. Photo credit @bankyweelington

Source: Instagram

Banky W professes love to wife

The politician who lost the election last year confessed his love to the actress. He said that he was madly, deeply in love with her.

Banky W also said his wife is living proof that God loves him. He confessed that she was the strongest person he knew.

Banky W says he would marry Adesua again

In his message, he mentioned that he would marry Adesua again if he was given the chance to.

The singer thanked her for always being there to water his seed of faith.

See the post here:

How fans react to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Banky W to his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@amarakanu:

"All the slides and of course the caption too. Happy Birthday to yours."

@adesuaetomi:

"Early in the morning tears. Well done. I love you soooo much bubba."

@_mhizdebra_:

"Birthday blessings Susan. My fav.couple."

@glambypee:

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful! The most delectable Susu! Welcome to an amazing year mama."

@sheiseniola:

"This is in all shades sweet. Happy birthday mama."

@margaretfagboyo:

"Happy Birthday to my Dearest wife and mother. May you continue to enjoy the graciousness of God. God bless you over and over again."

@stannze:

"Happy birthday Susu dear."

@kingsleyclinton:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful Susu of life. I wish her more beautiful years ahead in good health and prosperity."

@obaksolo:

"Happy birthday emi oga."

@doreennoni:

"She’s gorgeous."

@mrdejavuu:

"Happy birthday in-law."

Banky W gushes over wife

Legit.ng had reported that Banky W had flooded his wife with deep affection which has generated reactions from their fans.

He said he took his wife on a night date and they enjoyed each other's company.

The politician also highlighted other things that took his attention that night apart from loving his dear wife.

Source: Legit.ng