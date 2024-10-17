Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has continued to wow her fans with her gorgeous pregnancy looks

The movie star proved that pregnancy has nothing on her as she slayed in a dazzling green dress and shoes

Her husband Banky W remarked about how she humbled pregnancy and her friends hailed her for maintaining steeze and composure while being pregnant

Nollywood star Adesua Etomi-Wellington looked radiant as she rocked an elegant short dress for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Adesua Etomi shows her fashion side in second pregnancy with Bany W. Image credit: @adesuaetomi

She glowed in her outfit and gave off the vibe that pregnancy got nothing on her. Interestingly, she said she styled herself and noted that if acting does not work for her anymore, she has a backup job.

The beautiful mother is married to singer and actor Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, who commended her stylish look. He added that she humbled pregnancy.

Adesua's friends including Jemima Osunde and Bisola Aiyeola made palatable comments about the pregnant film star. Bisola stated that Adesua has four more pregnancies to go.

See Adesua Etomi's pregnancy photoshoot below:

Reactions to Adesua Etomi's pregnancy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Adesua Etomi's pregnancy photshoot below:

@bankywellington:

"Susu humbling pregnancy."

@iambisola:

"Kimmon they don’t know, we just getting started, 4 more preggies to gooooo Ahhh o ti lo dun ju baby."

@jemimaosunde:

"I’m trying to behave myself in your comment section but you too see wetin you post. How can I behave myself? Fine like 5 billion people! Let me help you keep the dress, glasses and bag. You can keep your shoes and bump. See, I’m not greedy!"

@ifeoluwatitunmise:

"Next time, pregnancy will not dare you."

@stannze:

"What is all this hotness na? E come be like say make everybody carry belle."

Adesua Etomi is expecting her second child

Earlier, Adesua shared how she feels as she is expecting her second child with her husband and singer Banky W.

She rocked an orange dress which displayed her baby bump and had her colleagues and fans congratulating her.

The movie star shared how God sent her second child after He had sent her a first son, and now she has everything.

