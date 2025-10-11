BBNaija Season 10 winner Imisi disclosed she ended things with her boyfriend, Hakeem, just weeks before her audition

The reality star revealed her ex controlled her dressing and style, saying she only looked “girly” to please him

Fans express mixed feelings as Imisi described the breakup as “hectic” and admits she didn’t heal before the show

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi, has opened up about a painful breakup that happened just before she stepped into fame.

In a post-show interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reality TV star revealed that she ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Hakeem, weeks before the show’s audition.

Legit.ng reported that Imisi won this year's edition of the show. Coming top of the voting charts.

This revelation came after a young man had claimed he used to date the reality star. He went as far as posting old chats between them.

However, in the interview, Imisi claimed that the breakup happened on April 4, barely a month before she auditioned in May, and it left her emotionally drained.

Imisi confessed that much of her appearance and personality seen on social media before the show wasn’t genuine.

She explained that her ex had a strong influence over her lifestyle, including her wardrobe and makeup choices.

She added that Hakeem preferred her to wear heavy makeup, frontals, and “girly” outfits, a look she maintained to keep him happy.

She told Ebuka:

“It was really a hectic breakup, and I didn’t have the time to heal before the show. The Imisi you saw on social media was not really me. My dressing and style were influenced by my ex, Hakeem, because that’s what he liked,” she told Ebuka. He liked girls who looked girly, and he was the only person I had at the time. So I did that to please him because he was my safe place.”

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Imisi's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@ayaobaksolo:

"Receive healing in jesus name and never go back. Shogbo baby?"

@Preciousmaya10:

"Hehehhe...Imisi will still go back to Hakeemy'all know she kept seeing him in every man"

@_Anjola_oluwa:

"It’s good they broke up, some people need to leave your life for your breakthrough and success to come. Nobody stupid ex should congratulate or famz my fave o"

@DeborahOla21056:

"Imisi please continue to choose yourself"

@SelonMe:

"I hope you block him and get a restraining order, this one he's started doing tiktok videos."

