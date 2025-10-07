Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage made a stunning revelation about one of her most renowned duets, Dorobucci

The singer confessed she felt the song was trash when she first heard it, unaware that she would later be on the smash hit

During an interview with NotJustOk, the Afrobeats queen recounted how producer Don Jazzy influenced her to later like the song

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has opened up about her first impression of Dorobucci, one of Mavin Records’ biggest hits.

In a recent interview with NotJustOk, Tiwa recalled hearing the unfinished track for the first time while on her wedding vacation in Dubai.

According to her, Don Jazzy kept playing the instrumental at their hotel, but she had no idea it was a Mavin project, and she wasn’t exactly a fan.

“I don’t know if people know this, but ‘Dorobucci’ I had Don Jazzy playing it in the hotel when we were in Dubai for my wedding. I didn’t want to tell him, but I thought it was such a craap song,” she confessed.

Tiwa went on to reveal that Don Jazzy urged her to cut her honeymoon short and return to Nigeria to work on a new project shortly after her wedding.

“After the wedding, he asked me when I was coming back. I told him we were supposed to go on our honeymoon, but he was like, ‘There’s one record, you have to come back to Nigeria.’”

When she eventually returned and heard the final version of Dorobucci, she was blown away by how different and polished it sounded — a major transformation from what she had first heard in Dubai. That shift would turn Dorobucci into one of the most iconic Afrobeats anthems of its era.

Tiwa also recalled a similar experience with her own hit single Eminado, which she initially didn’t like either.

“I got back to Nigeria and went to the studio. I heard the same song he had played in Dubai, and I was flabbergasted.

I was so angry. I don’t know why, because this had happened with Eminado too, and I didn’t like that one at first either,” she said.

She revealed that she was the last Mavin artist to record her verse on Dorobucci, still uncertain about the song’s potential even as her labelmates had already embraced it.

“I was the last person to record my verse. I was just looking at everyone in the studio like, ‘Do you guys really like this?’

Everybody had already recorded their parts, and I was the last to jump on it.”

Despite her initial reservations, Dorobucci went on to become a massive success. Tiwa praised Don Jazzy for his incredible vision and production skills, acknowledging how the track ended up defying her expectations.

“We all know what happened to the record. I don’t know what Don Jazzy does, but yeah… I heard it and didn’t want to tell him what I really thought at first.

I was like, ‘Who is he making this song for? Reekado? Korede? D’ija?’

I was just thinking, ehyaa, like these people... not knowing I was going to be on the song too. And it turned out to be phenomenal. So, shoutout as always to Don Jazzy.”

Watch her speak below:

