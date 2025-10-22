Actress Peggy Ovire’s birthday post attracted questions about her marriage as her husband, Frederick Leonard, stayed silent

Observant fans also notice she’s no longer wearing her wedding ring, fuelling speculation

The couple, once admired for their chemistry, have faced persistent rumours of trouble since their 2022 wedding

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire’s birthday celebration took an unexpected turn as fans began questioning the state of her marriage to fellow actor Frederick Leonard.

Peggy, who turned a year older on Monday, October 21, shared stunning new photos of herself to mark the occasion.

Many of her colleagues and fans flooded her comment section with celebratory messages, but the silence from her husband did not go unnoticed.

Peggy Ovire’s birthday post attracted questions about her marriage as her husband, Frederick Leonard, stayed silent. Photos: @peggyovire/IG.

Source: Instagram

Frederick Leonard didn’t post any birthday message for her this year. His quietness immediately became the centre of online discussions.

Adding to the curiosity, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Peggy had not been wearing her wedding ring in recent posts.

Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard’s relationship has always been in the public eye. Since their glamorous wedding in Asaba, Delta State, on November 19, 2022, multiple allegations of infidelity have surfaced online in the months that followed.

In 2024, Frederick publicly addressed rumours of marital crisis, warning bloggers to stop meddling in their private life.

He stated that their marriage was not “for social media validation” and emphasised that they were not obligated to display affection online to prove they were happy.

“Marriage is not slavery,” he said at the time, noting that they preferred to keep their relationship away from constant public scrutiny.

Peggy’s reaction to critics

This isn’t the first time Peggy has had to respond to online speculation. In 2023, she replied to a follower who questioned her missing wedding ring in a video, saying she owed no one an explanation.

She also hit back at a troll who accused her of forcing her husband into marriage.

Watch the video here:

@sandyvictorosazee shared:

"Wedding ring is already in the BIN"

@official_harret stated:

“Hmmmm, ur hubby doesn’t wish u happy birthday. It’s real

@oyibo_family wrote:

“Why your hubby no post you, e get as e be, e be as e get”.

@rikkymendes stated:

"Peggylicious peggy no be small thing wey you de do for that London ohhhh!!! looking glamorous girlllll"

@lenni_237 commented:

"omooo make you your man no do me like this ohh if not wonna go refund data way I use follow wonna na marriage 😂😂 my favorite couple abeg ohh God no let devil spoil this one for me entertainer’s marriage don’t last but you see this one 😭my hallelujah challenge must happen"

Peggy Ovire turns another year on Tuesday with his husband's birthday wishes. Photo: @peggyovire/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress specially marked her wedding anniversary with her actor husband Frederick Leonard.

In a post shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred. Fans were jealous after seeing what Ovire did to celebrate her husband. They praised her and wished her well in her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng