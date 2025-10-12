2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, has shared a touching photo with her husband and a mystery man

She described them as her “two favourite men in the world,” leaving social media users curious

This comes days after her viral public appeal asking Nigerians for help with a UK travel request

Nigerian music legend 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, has captured attention online after sharing a sweet moment featuring the two men she holds dear to her heart.

Taking to her Instagram page, Natasha posted a photo of herself standing between her husband, 2Baba, and a man identified as Demetri Global.

The beauty declared them her most cherished men.

She wrote:

“My 2 favourite men in the world. @official2baba @demetriglobal.”

The post instantly drew attention from fans and followers, who were eager to know more about her bond with the second man in the picture.

Interestingly, Natasha’s post comes just days after she made a surprising public request on Snapchat.

In her message, she asked anyone travelling from Nigeria to the United Kingdom, or anyone currently in Nigeria with a valid UK visa, to reach out to her.

While she didn’t explain the reason behind her request, the post quickly got people talking, with many speculating about what she might need assistance with.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Natasha's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@blessed_lion859 shared:

"The woman that give 2baba happiness and joy":

@musbaby4lifewrote:

"One and only African queen, any other one is a counterfeit"

@yaadman_gaban stated:

"Just like Judy Austin was yul biggest fan that she will do anything to keep him. Natasha u fall in that category too."

chendasofficial wrote:

@demetriglobal how can I get dat song u sang with 2baba I can't find it, plz we need music with u and the microphone general @honorableosawaru

kingnifsy101__ said:

"Annie do pass you. Pashan wey den take beat tge first wife still Dey on top ceiling."

@wise.khalifa.9081 commented:

"If u marry a good wife if you're like bonga fish 🐟, u will see urself adding weight within 6month, he who find a good wife find peace....2baba has found peace of mind in natasha that's why he's adding weight day by day"

@bestyjomadachi wrote:

"Natasha vibes happiness is free, 2BABA the king"

Natasha shows that she's 2baba's biggest fan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Osawaru caused a stir online after she shared a video of herself grooving to the singer’s hit songs

Shortly after 2Baba named Natasha his African Queen, the lawmaker showed proof she was undoubtedly a die-hard fan of the singer despite being his wife.

In a video making the rounds, Natasha sang more than three of 2Baba’s hit songs word for word. Natasha, who travelled alongside 2Baba to his tour in the UK, shared clips of her singing her husband’s songs. She sang African Queen, Ole, Be There, and Yori Yori Remix ft 2Baba, word for word, in a video she shared on her official Instagram page.

