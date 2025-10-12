Singer Davido lashed out at an X user who questioned his post about plantain and egg

The fan claimed the singer should have shared the photo on Snapchat, not Instagram.

The exchange has reignited comments from social media users who weighed in on the online exchange

Award-winning Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gotten into an online exchange of words with a Twitter user.

The “Unavailable” crooner went off on the Twitter user who mocked him for posting a picture of his plantain and egg breakfast on Instagram Stories.

The fan had written that Davido’s food post belonged on Snapchat, not Instagram, a comment that didn’t sit well with the global music star.

Responding angrily, Davido wrote:

“Ur very stupid … nah u go tell me wetin to do with my life I never see this kind thing before … I can’t post my plantain n eggs again … W*f y’all be on fr.”

The exchange quickly drew attention online as fans debated whether the fan’s comment was harmless or intrusive.

Legit.ng recalled that Davido had sparked excitement online after subtly hinting at the names of his twins, who turned two years old on October 9.

The Afrobeats icon had taken to X earlier to share a brief post celebrating the twins' second birthdays.

But a particular phrase in his message caught fans' attention.

Read the tweet here:

Fans weigh in on Davido's online drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Dr_Pharouk:

"Davido. Abeg send my own plantain. We Osun people love plantain and that’s why we have dodo Ikire. One day u go see my tweet sha. 001."

@UrglyGramm:

"Bruh, he no even drop comment for ur page, that means you paid that other acct to post ur plantain and egg to the world in peace"

@mafia3O:

"I trust my self with Davido wealth and fame. I will be posting myself with different baddies feeding me plantain and eggs🤣so people can cry very well"

@AjMachalaa:

"You just Dey restless. How you take see small comment wey person post for another person handle."

@Mercenarian8:

"Nobody fall for ragebait reach singers wey never win Grammy. N*gga like it or not you're a public figure people will always talk just keep it moving and try to drop a good song"

@thobzzy1801:

"Stop behaving like a kid bro, you don’t have to reply all negative comments. I go vex for you o"

@uzanethegoat:

"Haters are a sign you’re doing something great, you can’t escape them. just keep flexing on them idolo"

The fan claimed Davido should have shared the photo on Snapchat, not Instagram. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age.

The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.

