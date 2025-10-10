Nollywood actress Regina Daniels caught the attention of many online with a new video of her preparing for her birthday celebration

The billionaire’s wife clocked a new age on October 10, 2025, and chose to celebrate it lavishly with her fans

In a recent video online, the superstar could be seen arranging stacks of naira notes in a box as she revealed what she intended to do with them

Nollywood actress and wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has set social media buzzing after revealing the eye-popping amount of money she plans to spend at a nightclub for her birthday celebration.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the elegant mother of two turned heads on social media as she marked her new age in a red scintillating dinner dress.

In a video shared on her Snapchat just hours ago, Regina flaunted bundles of crisp ₦500 notes neatly stacked inside a suitcase.

The young actress, known for her opulent taste, revealed that she was stacking up the suitcase for her night out as she intends to spray them in a club.

While the exact amount wasn’t mentioned in the video, the stacks of cash have left fans reacting on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Regina Daniels flaunts cash for nightclub, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

miss_airlaa said:

"Omo ehh even president wife in western countries won’t flaunt such notes online. Wetin be ur husband work?. Senator??? I love Gina but una Dey really rub am for our faces that na our money una Dey chop 😢 nd people Dey suffer."

bailonyeivene said:

"When you hear Nigeria borrowed money for one thing or the other , just don’t bother yourself cos it will never be used for anything meaningful."

myra.kahlan said:

"Na Regina go bring this man’s legs out true true."

tony_ogbo said:

"How does it make any sense?? The failed 😨 government has really failed us

natasha_bankz7 said:

"Nne which club are you going to 😂😂😂😂asking for a friend."

rachelchanggirlie said:

"When you marry pikin😂😂😂."

dflowergirlje said:

"She’ll always give you people things to talk about her 😂. That’s her charm."

officialkenpat said:

"Trying so hard to convince herself she made the right decision 😂."

ishmael_obinna said:

"If you're actually genuinely rich All this public validation won't matter to you same with being in a happy and healthy relationship ✌️⭐."

officialtedi_wealth said:

"If e reach your turn, marry young man 🙂‍↔️🧑🏼‍🦯."

havilahdivas101 said:

"Money I need for business hmmmm God am I Coca-Cola?😂."

helmaqueen1 said:

"Regina you’re acting very childish.. you should know better bikonu."

soma_arthur said:

"Believe this at your own risk this is the same person who once claimed her husband’s official Senate car was a gift he personally bought for her. 🤣🤣🤣."

amazazzy said:

"@regina.daniels Haba!!!! We don’t need to see this. There’s hunger in the country."

