Nigerian music legend 2baba’s new wife, Natasha Osawaru, made it to the frontline of blogs recently with an open request

The lawmaker, who is currently in the UK with the musician, made a public post seeking help from Nigerians

She requested to know if anyone was coming from Nigeria to London recently, igniting reactions from netizens

Natasha Osawaru, the newlywed wife of Nigerian music legend 2baba, has sparked online reactions by making an open appeal to Nigerians for help.

In a post shared via her Snapchat story, Natasha asked anyone travelling from Nigeria to the UK—or anyone currently in Nigeria with a UK visa—to reach out to her.

Her exact message read:

"Anyone coming to London from Nigeria or anyone with a UK visa in Nigeria, please DM me ASAP."

Though she didn’t specify what she needed, the message has sparked curiosity and conversation across social media, with many wondering about the nature of the request.

Legit.ng reports that the Edo state lawmaker is heavily pregnant with the singer’s child as they are set to expect their first child soon.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Natasha’s request

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cutie_jullss said:

"Make Una help o. Our in-law is preggy. Maybe she needs her cravings."

pretty_wealthpeju said:

"I get UK visa,you won sponsor my ticket ?😂😂😅make I help you bring am…Orisirisi."

chinonye122 said:

"She no get staff?."

sylvia_polycarp said:

"She shaa want yall to know she’s in uk , if she truly wants any package delivered she knows her route, maybe it’s her first time the uk 🇬🇧."

veraldine_____ said:

"She sef don turn Snapchat girls 😂😂😂😂,"

pemaraccents said:

"DHL express is just 3 days to UK, the expedite service is 24hrs. What is this tacky behavior mrs 4 face 😂."

lilly_unusual__ said:

"She don forget her basmati rice under the bed, she dey find who go carry am come Youkay for her. 😂😂😂😂."

succi_collections said:

"Auntie we already know you are in London nor dey use style remind u.s."

chicketroyale said:

"Wetin do DHL Abi NAHCO Cargo if DHL Dey too costly."

sleek__stockfish said:

"Honorable I have UK visa! Will you sponsor my trip?"

chy19600 said:

"Everything she wants from Nigeria is here in the UK. Make she enter Peckham or Woolwich she will see it."

jcuisine_kitchen said:

"I get visa abeg pay my ticket I go bring both fufu come

_ennie19 said:

"Make she con spons me 😂."

c_ami333 said:

"That’s so absurd for 2faces brand. What a bush lady forcing herself into someone else’s shoes."

