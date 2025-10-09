Gloria Oloruntobi, widely known as Maraji, is in the news over a recent video where she analysed a man's interview

The said man had gone on a show to make a case for husbands and expecting "dads" who also play a role in a woman's pregnancy journey

His take on the situation seemed to have triggered not just Maraji, but many other online users as well

A Nigerian man is going viral over a video of his recent interview where he spoke about men and their pregnant wives.

Maraji shared the clip and sought people's opinions on what the man had said during the interview

According to him, men also deserve attention when their wives are pregnant and after they have given birth. He noted that when his wife gave birth, he did not sleep for 12 hours, and no one asked how he was doing.

He went on to say that men should also be cared for in the same way as women. Maraji fumed at this, stating that there was no comparison between gender roles in pregnancy, as the man barely has to bear any pain.

She knocked him off, noting that his stance was invalid.

Comedian Maraji got people talking over a statement she made about her husband on her social media page. The expectant mother recounted that her husband got some cow skin popularly called pomo but didn't refrigerate it.

As expected, Nigerians had something to say and while some people took her statement seriously, others noted she was only kidding.

Reactions as Maraji slams new dad

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@becca.ville said:

"Princess men mtewwww, does this man know the meaning of pregnancy. Something you are not sure what the next minute would be, you go not sure you are coming back alive, na e this one dey compare. Oga Princess Abeg pack go front."

@rinnah_rants said:

"It’s the “ I had my son “ not “ we had my son. Sorry Daddy."

@dovies_naturals said:

"Men just want to be princesses."

@solomonbbuchi said:

"Lol. I get wha he’s saying sha. During my wife’s pregnancy, I know what it meant to be strong for both of us. Sometimes, I was depressed and worried but couldn’t share with my wife because I wanted to protect her from the worry. I also felt clueless about a lot of things, made so much research, asked a few trusted people. Men actually need support too. This isn’t to compare to what women go through. It goes without saying that women go through hell during pregnancy and childbirth."

@chinazanwobod0 said:

"Post partum depression wan finish my guy."

@justcynn_ said:

"I really can’t imagine what the wife will be going through.. so obsessed with himself.. such a princess."

@papeeyah said:

"Aaarrhhhhhh!!! I’m screaming 😭 it’s the interviewer I blame sha, ma shey you will help me collect his mic and chase his Cynthia Ovorie ahhh home, abi I should come there? Pick-me final boss ! 😂😂."

@themercy_okala said:

"I don’t see anything wrong with what he’s saying sha. He’s simply expressing something that is possibly common for most fathers. It’s not fair to downplay the experience or feelings of one party just because “they’re not the focus”. He’s the husband and the child’s father. His feelings are valid as well."

@bucklesmemoirs said:

"It might seem as though we should all gather round and message this daddy and type “Daddy how are you ? Are you doing okay”."

@shuga_mary said:

"Oya let’s ask him how are you, hello princess daddy “how are you?😂😂😂."

