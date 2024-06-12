Portable has made a video to allegedly shade Davido a few days after the singer took him out to eat abroad

Davido had hosted Zazu when he landed in American as the video of the two of them trended after they hanged out together

In a video he made, he narrated how Olamide and Skepta helped him without taking him out and made some prayers

Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has caused a stir after making a video to allegedly shade Davido for not helping him

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had taken Portable out for dinner, as the two of them hanged out in America. The video of them trended online.

In a recording made by the singer, he narrated how Olamide heard his song and reached out to him to help him. He also spoke about Skepta.

Portable speaks about Skepta and Olamide. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@davido/@skepta

According to him, Skepta gave him everything, money, song, shoes, connections and all he needed without taking him out.

Portable prays about helpers

In the clip, the controversial singer prayed that God should send the person that will not look at his flaws before helping him.

The Zeh Nation boss also noted that his helpers should not look at the bad things he has done to punish him.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@amyjatau:

"Who has he helped?"

@ella_asap_ella:

"Who you don epp?"

@sandycandy1:

"We saw this coming though. Zazu who you don help self?"

@cristinahelena1994:

"That means Davido dem dey for portable even before he hosted him in USA. Na luck portable get them! He for collect."

@lumi_perfect:

"But he came out one time to debunk this story about shading David, why are you guys like this ? You like to see people fall."

@missyfabby:

"Why dem Dey help u? U re a big man now."

@aramidemeek_:

"Elejo weewee."

@dbal81:

"Call him name out na. U enjoy the food wey una chop or not? hopefully una no split bill - you suppose know say he was after clout."

@precious_chidinma1:

"Entitled pig. Who has he helped? Always wants to be helped all the time."

@gbogboswag:

"@davido is 2 accessible.. it took skpta for portable to see fit wizkid eye to eye.. @davido you just carry Obiyans join bodi.. wen men like gboko dey.. tasted."

@mo_chedz:

"It's not hard to know ungrateful people, people should avoid this guy, he needs mental care and attention."

@onyeez18:

"Shut up you too talk."

Source: Legit.ng