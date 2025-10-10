A lady who has the same name as the viral wife who allegedly set her officer husband ablaze cried out on social media

She shared how she was attacked because people thought she was the one, as she issued a statement

Many reacted to her experience, as she also mourned the officer who died after his wife allegedly set him ablaze

A female nurse, Retyit Inuwa Edmond, issued a disclaimer after people mistook her for the lady who allegedly burnt her military husband alive.

It was reported that a military officer, Samson Haruna, was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife, whose name is also Retyit.

A Nigerian nurse cries out as she’s mistaken for wife who allegedly burnt her military husband alive. Photo: Facebook/Retyit Edmond, TikTok/@rhetie0

Source: TikTok

It was said that the altercation occurred at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

On her Facebook page, Nurse Retyit Edmond said she had been getting messages from people who thought she was the military wife in question.

She wrote in her Facebook post:

“DISCLAIMER!!! In light of the unfortunate event that led to the death of Dr Samson Haruna, I am compelled to dispell the rumor that I am the said wife who set him ablaze.

“I coincidentally bear the same name with her and we are both nurses ,working with Plateau State hospital management board, but the misconception that I am the one is untrue.

“I have received numerous calls with insults and threats as per the one who set my husband ablaze. Kindly disregard this false statement as I am incapable of such act. My name is Retyit Inuwa Edmond and her name is Retyit Haruna. “Please help share to neutralize the lies against me. Rest in peace my good friend.”

In the comment section, she added:

“I was attacked thinking the said person is me, I was advised to stay indoors yesterday because of this. I have no choice than to clear the air. Thanks for ur submission.”

Preliminary investigation shows that Mrs Haruna allegedly set her husband on fire during an altercation at their residence. Photo: @rhetie0

Source: Facebook

Reactions trails lady’s disclaimer over misconception

Itz Don-ji Ayuba said:

"I thought it was you but Thank God no be you ooh. From today if I hear name Re... before the tyt... I run for my life oooh."

Ismail T Usman said:

"And Una look alike."

Naomi Andrew Badari said:

"It's well Inuwa, you have a lot of things in common, so help her bear the cross she's your sister, but is this ordinary??????"

Manji Lohor said:

"By His Grace, we're not misguided. It's well with you."

What happened to Lieutenant Samson Haruna?

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tragic incident occurred after a heated argument between Lieutenant Haruna and his wife, identified as Mrs Retyit Obadiah Dalong Samson Haruna.

The dispute reportedly escalated when Mrs Haruna allegedly set fire to properties within their home, resulting in the officer being caught in the blaze.

A statement added that the officer sustained severe burns and was initially treated at the Battalion Medical Facility before being transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

In a related story, the last video of the couple before the tragic incident has surfaced online.

Army reacts to officer's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Army condemned the killing of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his wife during a domestic dispute in Akwa Ibom state.

The 2 Brigade, in a statement issued by its assistant director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Lawal Muhammad, on Tuesday, October 8, condemned the act and extended condolences to the deceased officer’s family.

The Army expressed condolences to Haruna’s family, urged calm, and confirmed that a military police investigation was underway.

Source: Legit.ng