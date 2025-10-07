Ashabi Simple, the baby mama of controversial singer Portable, has addressed her critics over their relationship

In an Instagram post, the Yoruba actress lamented how people frequently criticise her for her feelings for the artist

The mother of two questioned her critics, asking whether a man who does not wish to be kept can truly be kept

Ashabi Simple, one of Nigerian singer Portable’s wives, has responded to rumours that she is forcing a relationship with the controversial artist.

Taking to social media, Ashabi addressed the claims with a clear message, asking if it was possible to keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept.

In her words:

“Any small thing, you dey force love ni yenyenyen 😉 can you keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept?”

Ashabi's post came as a result of online gossip suggesting that she’s trying to hold onto the Zazu crooner against his will.

However, she went on to appreciate God for blessing her with her significant other, writing:

“Thank GOD for the blessing of my man, I’m grateful ☺️.”

See her post below:

In a previous report, Ashabi Simple shared some controversial relationship nuggets.

In a video she shared online, Ashabi was seen dancing and embracing her self-confidence.

But it was her caption that truly caught the attention of many as she reflected on the best thing she has learned about relationships.

"Best thing I’m learning about relationships is just enjoy your time with them. Let it flow, live in the moment, no one is yours to keep and no one belongs to you 👌," she wrote.

Netizens react to Ashabi Simple’s message

Ashabi’s statement has since stirred reactions online. Legit.ng compiled the comments below:

barbie_tife_ said:

"I need to gv this ur makeup artist hug,she nailed it 😍."

darealsola said:

"So pretttyyyyyy😍😍😍."

nyakno_adegun said:

"Tales by moonlight stories 😂😂😂."

arikesilva said:

"Love mii❤️❤️❤️.....give dem bucket, wishing dem more tears."

mamiederoju3 said:

"My pretty woman 😍😍🔥."

lifestyle_with_morenikeji said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️u don give dem food chop naw."

pretty_funmite said:

"Them go cry tire 😂 na crime to be a second wife cus you be wife no be baby mama ❤️❤️❤️."

d_dam_noni said:

"I just tire 😂😂 men can’t be forced 😂❤️❤️❤️."

modupeorosun said:

"You look gorgeous."

olori.blessing.942 said:

"I love what you're doing nah reply those oloriburuku give them headache."

mommazahzy said:

"Keep being happy for your blessings. Ayo E a kale bihithniLlah."

hardeoyin_ said:

"Nah u go Dey keep man who doesn’t want to be kept nah 😂😂😂😂 hold ur baby ooo."

adejokeidunnu said:

"Sebi nar us u talk say we go cry enter rehab no worry I go remind u wen u drop movie."

olori.akinbulu01 said:

"With all una hate comments and bully all the time, she don born 2 children. The man still makes her happy while ure here bullying her. Oko oloko de ni gbogbo yin n date. Most of you are still doing promo obo Kiri ni."

