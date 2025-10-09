Actress Laide Bakare’s daughter, Simi, pulled a hilarious prank on her during her birthday celebration

The 17-year-old gifted her mum picture frames, but they turned out to be portraits of herself

Laide, who recently faced backlash over comments about introducing her daughter to nightlife, reacted playfully

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare’s birthday celebration took an unexpected turn after her daughter, Simi, decided to prank her.

The actress, who recently marked her birthday, was surprised when Simi presented her with beautifully wrapped picture frames.

Believing they contained her own photos, Laide was full of excitement until she opened them.

Laide Bakare's daughter, Simi, pulled a hilarious prank on her during her birthday celebration.

To her shock, the frames were filled with pictures of Simi herself.

Laide’s reaction was priceless. The actress, visibly fuming yet amused, warned playfully that she would “enter the same trousers” with her daughter for pulling such a stunt.

“@simlineboss and I will enter the same trousers in this house o,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the hilarious moment.

Simi later explained her motive for the prank, saying she simply wanted her mother to have more pictures of her.

This prank came just days after Laide found herself in the middle of online backlash for her comment about taking her daughter to a nightclub at age 17.

In a viral interview, the actress revealed that she introduced Simi to nightlife, claiming she wanted her to have early exposure to the real world.

However, many social media users criticised her, accusing her of being a “bad influence.”

Reacting on Instagram, Laide clarified her statement, insisting she never introduced Simi to alcohol.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Laide Bakare's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below

@ayinkesglobalproperties:

"Mama no vex ooo... we love our babygirl more"

@one adeyemi_princesse:

“Afisuru"

@Sturbyrich65562:

"Low-key this thing normal, at least her daughter will be free to talk to her about anything, if she no carry her go club she'll still go by herself and might even do more worse things"

@One terh_me:

“Is there any surprise bigger than this, even me sef I shock"

One olaide8430:

“Abiamo ni now. Still your day”.

@boseelebiyo:

"This woman with fake life na 1.2 she talks too much"

@big_dhammy___:

"Simi once said ……… you can have me in your room abiamon nii"

@theunfamousdave:

"Introduction to life at 17 na club, no worry the really life always shows up and when it shows up she better not be damaged cos e go hard. Introduction to life is never pleasure it's reality check. When adulthood comes, either early or not"

@hekhundhayor:

"Someone should hold me,I don laugh fall for ground"

@officialmegatestimony:

"Eh yah mommy sorry forgive simi she too love herself"

Fans react as Laide Bakare's daughter pranks her on her birthday.

Laide Bakare gets political appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laide Bakare got a political appointment with the Osun state governor.

She was honoured with the post of senior special assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.

Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her, while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development

