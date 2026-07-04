CAF has applauded Cape Verde’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after their Round of 32 elimination

Cape Verde stretched defending champions Argentina for 120 minutes before eventually losing 3-2

The debutants had strong performances against Spain, Uruguay and Argentina in their first-ever campaign

CAF has applauded Cape Verde after their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a 3-2 loss against defending champions Argentina.

Cape Verde made their debut at the World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Spain, followed by a 2-2 draw against Uruguay and another draw against Saudi Arabia.

Vozinha after Cape Verde's 3-2 loss to Argentina. Photo by Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

The Blue Sharks were paired against Argentina in the knockout stage and they took the match to the champions, defying what most fans expected.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half. Deroy Duarte equalised in the second half before Lisandro Martinez put the South Americans ahead again.

Sidny Lopes Cabral scored a worldie to equalise and take the match to extra time where Diney Borges’ own goal won it for Argentina and eliminated Cape Verde.

The defending champions will face Egypt in the Round of 16 after the Pharaohs defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties in the other Round of 32 game.

CAF sends message to Cape Verde

CAF published a statement on its official X page, applauding Cape Verde after their spirited performance against Argentina despite their elimination.

"You showed the world who Cape Verde really is. Thank you for everything. Forever proud. 🇨🇻💙,” the post reads.

Source: Legit.ng