Oyo has denied the claim by the VDM that it has paid ransom to secure the release of the Oriire schoolchildren and teachers in a kidnappers' den

The VDM had made the claim in a viral video, which has started generating mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians

Recall that the terrorists have attacked the schools in the Oriire communities and kidnapped 46 schoolchildrens and teachers

The Oyo state government has denied the claim of the social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as the VeryDarkMan (VDM), that it has paid ransom to secure the release of the 46 schoolchildren and teachers in kidnappers' den in the state.

Recall that bandits stormed the schools in Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo. A teacher and a motorcycle rider were killed, while 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers were abducted during the attack.

Oyo denies paying ransom to secure release of kidnapped children Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

In a trending video on social media, VDM had claimed that President Bola Tinubu had moved on despite the fact that the people are being held in the terrorists' den and that the state government had paid ransom. He claimed that the terrorists refused to release the pupils despite the payment of ransom.

However, Tribune reported that the Oyo government, in its reaction to VDM's claim, said it did not make any of such payment and that it has only been working with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the children to their families. Oyo said it has never paid ransom.

The statement reads:

“This is false. The Oyo State Government did not at any time pay ransom for the release of the children and teachers abducted in Oriire LGA. The government has been collaborating with security agencies to ensure they are safely returned to their families.”

Nigerians react as Oyo replies VDM

VDM's video has continued to make waves on social media. Below are some of their reactions:

Baloo said the payment of ransom would encourage terrorism:

"If the government keep paying for rans0m then banditry will continue; they will be collateral damage, but the government needs to send all these animals back to their maker."

Jointheir criticised the government:

"If a whole government entrusted with power can be paying ransom to kidnappers in his own state or country, what’s the fate of the common man? Do we still have a government? Can’t make sense of this whole thing."

Akinkunmi asked VDM to provide evidence for the alleged payment:

"This guy just keeps looking for all means necessary to shift attention away from the NGO funds he diverted to open a car business in China. Where's the evidence that the Oyo state government paid ransom to the kidnappers? I know his gullible followers will definitely believe all these lies. Wake up, Nigerians and ask for the NGO funds."

Gabriel Unwaba condemned payment for ransoms:

"Oyo State govt vowed not to pay ransom for abducted school children. Yet reports allege ransom was paid, but the bandits still hold the children and their teachers. Life is sacrosanct, and everyone wants them freed. But when the government rewards criminals instead of punishing them, criminality will only thrive."

You can watch VDM's video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng