Egypt defender Mohamed Hany has created an unwanted record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Hany scored an own goal as the Pharaohs defeated Australia on penalties to qualify for the Round of 16

The Egyptian will face the winner of Argentina’s tie against Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7

Egypt right-back Mohamed Hany created an unwanted piece of FIFA World Cup history during the Pharaohs' Round of 32 clash against Australia on Tuesday, July 7.

The Pharaohs defeated the Socceroos 4-2 on penalties to book their place in the Round of 16 after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

The seven-time AFCON winners made the brighter start and took the lead in the 13th minute when Emam Ashour headed home Karim Hafez's cross, marking the 250th goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Hany during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by: Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Australia responded 10 minutes into the second half through an unfortunate own goal by Mohamed Hany. Midfielder Aiden O'Neill whipped in a dangerous free kick that glanced off the defender's head and into his own net, leaving goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy with no chance.

Neither side could find a winner in normal or extra time, sending the match to penalties.

Mahmoud Saber, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Salah and Hossam Abdel-Maguid all converted from the spot for Egypt, while Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil scored for Australia.

Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington both missed their penalties, allowing Abdel-Maguid to calmly convert the decisive kick and seal one of the greatest victories in Egypt's World Cup history.

The result also gave Egypt their first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match, setting up a Round of 16 clash against either Argentina or Cape Verde in Atlanta, per Al Jazeera.

Hany sets unwanted World Cup record

Despite Egypt's famous victory, Mohamed Hany entered the history books for the wrong reason.

According to USA Today, the Al Ahly defender became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score two own goals in the same tournament.

Mohamed Hany becomes the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score two own goals in the same tournament. Photo by: Evrim Aydin/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

His own goal against Australia came after a similar incident during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Belgium in the group stage.

Moments before the equaliser, Hany was involved in a heavy collision with Australia midfielder Connor Metcalfe while challenging for the ball inside the penalty area.

The 29-year-old remained on the ground for several minutes as Egypt's medical team rushed onto the pitch amid fears he had suffered a concussion.

Although medical personnel stood by with a stretcher, Hany was eventually cleared to continue after receiving treatment.

Fortunately for the defender, his teammates recovered from the setback to eliminate Australia and keep Egypt's World Cup dream alive, per AP.

Salah sets unique World Cup record

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohamed Salah achieved another remarkable milestone despite Egypt's 1-1 draw against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Liverpool forward became the first African player since records began in 1966 to register a goal involvement in a World Cup match played on his birthday, with his assist on his 34th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng