Egypt FA releases statement after a confrontation involving team staff and police at the squad's hotel

Viral footage captured a heated exchange before the Pharaohs' World Cup clash with Australia

Hossam Hassan provides the latest update on Mohamed Salah's fitness ahead of the knockout tie

Egypt's preparations for their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter against Australia were overshadowed by an incident involving members of the national team's delegation and police officers at the squad's hotel in Arlington, Texas.

The Pharaohs arrived at their team hotel on Thursday in line with FIFA's tournament protocols ahead of Friday's knockout fixture, but events away from the pitch quickly became the focus after videos of a tense confrontation circulated widely on social media.

Egypt players pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against New Zealand. Photo by Jared Tilton

Source: Getty Images

The Egyptian Football Association has since addressed the incident, insisting reports suggesting a major altercation were inaccurate while explaining how the situation unfolded.

Hotel incident sparks tense moments

According to videos shared online by Identity Magazine, the confrontation began when a young Egyptian supporter approached forward Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, popularly known as Trezeguet, for a photograph inside the hotel lobby.

Egypt team during with the altercation with American police at their team hotel in Texas. Photo by Belal Elsisi

Source: Facebook

Moments later, a police officer intervened, and the situation escalated into a heated verbal exchange. Footage appeared to show the officer pushing a member of Egypt's coaching staff as voices were raised from both sides.

Assistant manager Ibrahim Hassan, the twin brother of head coach Hossam Hassan, reacted angrily and had to be restrained by Trezeguet and other members of the Egyptian delegation.

During the confrontation, the officer repeatedly shouted "Back off" while appearing to push those around him. At one stage, he also seemed to reach toward his back pocket before the situation was eventually brought under control.

Watch the video here:

Although tempers flared briefly, the confrontation ended without any physical violence beyond pushing and shoving, allowing both parties to leave the scene.

Egypt FA breaks silence

Following widespread reactions online, the Egyptian Football Association issued an official statement through its media centre explaining its version of events, as reported by Voice of Emirates.

According to the federation, the incident started after a member of the security team allegedly pushed an Egyptian child who was attempting to take a photograph with one of the national team players.

Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Iran in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich

Source: Getty Images

The FA reportedly stated that Ibrahim Hassan immediately stepped in, leading to what it described as a minor verbal disagreement with a police officer.

The federation stressed that the matter was quickly resolved and dismissed claims suggesting the confrontation escalated into a more serious incident.

It described reports portraying the situation differently as "completely unfounded."

Egyptian journalist Belal Elsisi, who said he witnessed the events, offered a similar account.

According to him, Hassan's actions were "a natural reaction," adding that he "made sure to intervene to retaliate."

Focus shifts back to Australia clash

Despite the off-field distraction, Egypt's attention has quickly returned to football as the seven-time African champions prepare for one of the biggest matches in their World Cup history.

The Pharaohs, who were previously denied entry to Seattle in the group stage, will face Australia in Arlington with a place in the Round of 16 at stake, while the winner is expected to meet Argentina in the next stage if the South Americans overcome Cape Verde.

One of the biggest talking points before kick-off remains the fitness of captain Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star suffered an injury concern during Egypt's 1-1 draw against Iran in their previous outing and was substituted before the end of the match.

Mohamed Salah falls down during the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Egypt and Iran at Seattle Stadium. Photo by Samah Zidan

Source: Getty Images

Although Salah has resumed training with his teammates, according to Reuters, head coach Hossam Hassan admitted there is still uncertainty over whether his captain will be ready to start against Australia.

"Salah is a passionate player and he is very much looking forward to making his own contribution," Hassan told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

"I'm not going to run any risk unless I'm 100% sure he is fit and raring to go tomorrow."

The Egypt boss added that the coaching staff would make a final decision closer to kick-off.

"We look forward to him playing tomorrow, but we're not sure if he's going to be in the starting lineup."

The latest update will come as a concern for Egyptian supporters, who hope their talisman can inspire the team to its first-ever World Cup knockout victory.

Salah sets unique World Cup record

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohamed Salah achieved another remarkable milestone despite Egypt's 1-1 draw against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Liverpool forward became the first African player since records began in 1966 to register a goal involvement in a World Cup match played on his birthday, with his assist on his 34th birthday adding another memorable achievement to his outstanding international career.

Source: Legit.ng