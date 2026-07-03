Just like the UK military, the Singapore and the US military have done, the Ukrainian military has published the salaries of regulars and officers

The salaries published on the website of the Ukrainian military were displayed in Ukrainian hryvnia, but have been converted to Nigerian naira

Information on the website also explains that, aside from their salaries, soldiers posted to certain areas receive additional pay, which is very high

In order to encourage soldiers serving at the war front and motivate individuals to join the military, the Ukrainian military has published the salaries of its personnel on its website.

The salary details cover what is paid to regulars or recruits as well as officers in the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine military publishes soldiers' salaries

Each amount mentioned on the website has been converted to Nigerian naira by Legit.ng for easier understanding.

Ukraine Army reveals salaries of regulars and officers, mentions additional pay for some personnel. Photo Source: Instagram/Ukrainian Land Forces

Source: TikTok

Ukrainian military: Salary of regulars

As shown on the website of the Ukrainian military, the base pay or starting monthly salary of recruits is a total of 20,000 UAH.

When this amount is converted to Nigerian naira, it equals N615,685. This means that a regular in the Ukrainian military earns over N600,000 as a monthly salary.

The link to access the Ukrainian military website showing details of the salaries is here.

Ukrainian military: Salary of officers

Officers in the Ukrainian military are senior to regulars and also earn higher salaries.

The monthly salary of an officer in the Ukrainian military starts from 25,000 UAH. When converted to Nigerian naira, this amounts to N769,606.63.

Ukraine military publishes monthly salaries of regulars, officers, reveals extra pay for some soldiers. Photo Source: Ukrainian Land Forces

Source: Twitter

It was also stated that personnel in the Ukrainian military are entitled to combat remuneration, which could be over 30,000 UAH (N923,527).

The amount could be higher depending on the mission to which the personnel are assigned.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army's salary structure showed how much personnel earn from the rank of Private to Major General.

The report revealed that a Private earns about N104,500 monthly, while a Major General receives about N1,150,500, with the salaries increasing as officers move up the ranks.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the UK military published the annual salaries of officers and flight lieutenants in the Royal Air Force.

The report showed that an officer earns about N65.4 million yearly, while a flight lieutenant receives about N89.5 million a year after the amounts were converted from pounds to naira.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that the Singapore Army published the monthly salaries of some of its commissioned officers.

The report showed that Officer Cadets earn between N3.9 million and N8.4 million monthly, while Second Lieutenants and Lieutenants receive between N4.2 million and N9 million after the amounts were converted from Singapore dollars to naira.

UK military publishes soldiers' annual salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom military published the yearly salaries of its soldiers by rank.

The report showed that recruits and privates earn about N49.8 million yearly, lance corporals receive about N64.4 million, corporals earn about N74.8 million, while sergeants take home about N83.9 million a year after the amounts were converted from pounds to naira.

Source: Legit.ng