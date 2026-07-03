USMNT supporters flood social media with calls for Donald Trump to help reverse Folarin Balogun's suspension

The striker will miss the round of 16 clash with Belgium after receiving a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina

FIFA regulations leave the United States with virtually no route to overturn the controversial decision

American football fans have taken to social media with a wave of tongue-in-cheek appeals to President Donald Trump, urging him to intervene and help overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension following the striker's controversial sending-off at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States forward was shown a straight red card during his side's 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after referee officials deemed his challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic to be serious foul play.

USA's Folarin Balogun steps on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovi foot and received a red card. Photo by Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

The dismissal has ruled Balogun out of the Americans' crucial round of 16 showdown against Belgium, sparking widespread debate among supporters who believe the decision was excessively harsh.

Although many accepted that FIFA's disciplinary rules leave little room for appeals, countless fans still turned to humour by suggesting Trump should use his relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino to rescue the USMNT's leading striker.

Balogun's dismissal sparks controversy

The incident occurred in the second half when Balogun challenged Muharemovic for the ball.

Slow-motion replays appeared to show the former Arsenal striker accidentally dragging his studs down the Bosnian defender's Achilles and calf.

While the challenge looked dangerous on replay, many observers argued there was no malicious intent behind the tackle and described it as an unfortunate coming together rather than deliberate foul play.

Despite those opinions, the referee produced a straight red card, leaving the United States to finish the match without one of its biggest attacking threats.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino later questioned the decision, adding his voice to growing criticism surrounding the dismissal, per RFI.

The punishment carries significant consequences, with FIFA's competition rules automatically suspending Balogun for the next match.

Fans jokingly turn to Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump with the World Cup trophy at the White House. Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Balogun's absence quickly became one of the biggest talking points among American supporters online.

Several fans jokingly suggested President Donald Trump should personally contact FIFA president Gianni Infantino in an attempt to have the suspension overturned.

One supporter wrote on X:

"Donald Trump, make that call to Infantino and get Balo back for the Belgium game, and I'll join MAGA."

The humorous post quickly gathered attention, prompting dozens of similar responses.

Another fan replied:

"Seems like an easy win everyone will love."

A different supporter joked:

"I promise you I'm getting that MAGA hat if he makes that call."

Others continued the playful theme.

"I concur, and I'll make sure to keep Texas red in the coming state elections along with all my lib friends," another user posted.

One supporter took the joke even further by writing:

"Forget it, Trump third term if he gets Balo out of jail. It would immediately be any president's greatest accomplishment."

Another fan admitted they had expected the tournament to favour the hosts.

"I thought at the beginning Trumpie would rig it for us, but this whole tournament seems to be against us."

Sports podcaster Manny Fidel also joined the online conversation.

"If Trump wants to win an illegal third election in a landslide, he'll call Infantino right now and get the red card rescinded."

Author Steve Magness posted:

"Donald Trump needs to use his FIFA Peace Prize to pressure FIFA into rescinding the ultimate birthright citizen Flo Balogun's red card so he can play against Belgium."

Another supporter quipped:

"If Trump can't get this red card for Balogun rescinded, what did that FIFA Peace Prize even mean?"

Meanwhile, another social media user referenced the events surrounding the 2020 US presidential election by joking:

"Balogun can play on Monday if Mike Pence has the courage."

Even fans who disagreed politically with Trump admitted they believed he might possess enough influence to attempt such a move.

One supporter wrote:

"Listen, the only positive thing I could ever say about Trump is that I bet he could somehow get Infantino to overturn that Balogun suspension."

FIFA rules leave little room for appeal

Despite the online campaign, the chances of Balogun featuring against Belgium remain virtually nonexistent.

Folarin Balogun with the man of the match trophy. Photo by FIFA

Source: UGC

According to ESPN, FIFA regulations state that suspensions resulting from straight red cards at the World Cup cannot be appealed under these circumstances, meaning the striker must serve his one-match ban.

The setback is particularly significant for the United States given Balogun's impressive form in the tournament.

The 24-year-old, who was born in New York to Nigerian parents before moving to England as a child, switched his international allegiance from England to the United States in 2023 after representing the Three Lions at youth level.

He has rewarded that decision with outstanding performances in North America, scoring three goals to emerge as the USMNT's leading scorer at the World Cup, per FotMob.

His absence now leaves Mauricio Pochettino searching for an alternative attacking solution as the Americans prepare for arguably their toughest challenge of the tournament against Belgium.

Trump weighs new US entry restrictions

Legit.ng previously reported that the administration of President Donald Trump is considering new measures that could restrict some pregnant foreign women from entering the United States as part of efforts to tackle so-called "birth tourism."

The proposal remains under review, with senior White House adviser Stephen Miller stating that the administration is taking "a hard look" at whether such travellers should be allowed into the country.

Source: Legit.ng