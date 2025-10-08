BBNaija Season 10 winner Imisi opened up about her admiration for Funke Akindele and Nollywood stars who inspire her

The 23-year-old revealed how her time in the house rekindled her passion for acting and storytelling

She responded to claims that tribal loyalty influenced her victory, calling her win a product of authenticity

Fresh from her ₦150 million victory, Big Brother Naija Season 10 champion, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has shared her excitement about the next chapter of her life.

The 23-year-old reality star stated that she dreams of working with award-winning actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Speaking shortly after receiving her grand prize and SUV at the prize presentation in Lagos, Imisi spoke passionately about her love for acting and the women who have paved the way.

She stated:

“I think people saw a lot of my acting side while I was in the house. Even my fellow housemates said I’m a natural actress. I’m ready to do more. Funke Akindele is my number one mentor. I really hope to work with her one day. I also admire Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola—they inspire me a lot.”

Imisi addresses tribal claims

When asked about the controversy surrounding her win and claims that ethnic loyalty may have influenced voting, Imisi didn’t shy away.

She said:

“Maybe. Yoruba people are very supportive of their own, so that might’ve played a role. But honestly, I believe people connected with my realness and vulnerability."

Imisi also used the opportunity to express gratitude to her Celestial Church community, saying their prayers and support carried her through the competition.

She shared:

“Fame is new to me, but I’m ready to learn and grow. I’ll seek mentorship and be intentional about my next steps."

She described her victory as “overwhelming,” adding that she’s still adjusting to the attention and expectations that come with being Nigeria’s newest reality TV superstar.

Watch an interview with Imisi here:

Fans react to Imisi's interview:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Gloriousmango024:

"Isn't Imisi so naturally sweet? Congratulations girl! You played a very good game, not easy at all. I am so happy for you and wish you great great success ahead. Cheer! ... Eric."

@DAMILOLABISOLA-r1j:

"Imisioluwa mii you will forever be famous o ni di ologo Ana this is just the beginning of your success. I never regret of voting you Ijoba 606"

@stpphotography2633:

"You really teach us a lot of lesson about LIFE IMISI.... u made us known that we should never look down on ourselves whatsoever personalities we are!!! Thank u IMISI... your memories can never be forgotten ❤We will miss you"

