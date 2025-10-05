Nigerian actress Annie Idibia Macaulay drew the attention of many following an update about her life

This came barely hours after the model’s ex-husband, 2Baba, announced his 2nd wife as his new African Queen

The mother of two shared clips of her recent morning routine, alongside a quote about what she has always desired for herself

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia Macaulay has drawn attention online after sharing a personal update about her life just hours after her estranged husband, 2Baba, reintroduced Natasha Osawaru, his second wife, as his new African Queen.

The mother of two posted clips showing how her morning went, along with a reflective quote that hinted at what she’s always longed for in life.

Annie’s post sparked widespread discussion, coming shortly after 2Baba was seen getting cosy with Natasha in the UK.

The couple was spotted at a club, appearing to enjoy each other’s company, following their traditional wedding back in August.

In her Instagram update, Annie shared a moment of solitude, which many interpreted as both peaceful and telling. She uploaded a short video of herself having breakfast alone and reflected on her journey so far.

“I remember when I wanted what I currently have. I’m grateful,” she wrote in one post.

In another, she added:

“Breakfast alone. Feels so good, man.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian music legend set social media abuzz with a recent announcement that caught many by surprise.

The Afrobeats icon, who is currently in the UK with his second wife, Natasha Osawaru, is trending online after a video surfaced showing him publicly introducing her as his “new African Queen.”

In the now-viral clip, 2baba was seen at a lively nightclub event, microphone in hand, as he proudly introduced Natasha — a pregnant Edo State lawmaker — to the crowd.

"This is my African Queen," he declared, while fans cheered, clapped.

The moment was both emotional and dramatic, especially considering the history behind the title “African Queen.”

It was back on May 15, 2004, that 2Baba (then 2Face Idibia) released the timeless love anthem African Queen, a song that skyrocketed his solo career and became an instant classic. The music video notably featured his now-estranged wife, Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay.

The new introduction of Natasha as his African Queen comes 21 years after the song's release, adding a nostalgic but controversial twist to the announcement.

Netizens react to Annie’s update

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans and followers:

benh_adams said:

"Avoid a scenario where u have to convince or show the public that youre happy.. that level of pain hits differently."

dailygistroom said:

"But she has 2 beautiful daughters. So it’s her choice to eat breakfast alone."

nubians_healthy said:

"Peace is ideal. Leave these wahala men and protect your peace girls."

chidigoldenbliss said:

"Enjoy yourself 2face is doing same, everyone is happy."

its_queenchi said:

"Honestly, trying to convince the world (or even yourself) that you're happy can sometimes be more draining than just allowing yourself to *be* whatever you're feeling. How can breakfast alone feel good….that one na big lie. The Lord is your strength."

cupcakee09 said:

"All the men are angry . Then the pick me women are sad."

yemmys_hub_official said:

"This Validation isn’t necessary. Heal, grow, and enjoy your life 😊."

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2Baba and his new wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

