It's an excitement galore as Nigerian comedian Deeone has finally set a new Guinness World Record, just like his Nigerian counterparts

The controversial comedian announced that he would be breaking the record on Thursday, October 2

The new information reaching fans is that he has finally achieved the feat, as videos of the accomplishment go viral

Nigerians are jubilating online after popular comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, finally set a new Guinness World Record.

DeeOne off an ambitious 40-hour stand-up comedy marathon on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 12 am in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up comedy performan

Fans react as Deeone sets new world Record in comedy. Credit: @deeonetv

Source: Instagram

With his application approved by Guinness World Records in September, DeeOne sought to surpass the current record of 40 hours, 16 minutes, and 48 seconds, set by Benny Elbows from the USA on April 25, 2025.

Information spreading across social media now suggests that the comedian has been successful, having performed for a straight 52 hours, setting a new world record.

The clip spotted online showed him being carried to a van by his crew members as they checked his vitals.

He now awaits confirmation of his new feat from Guinness.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Deeone's new achievement

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@swt_bebe said:

"He dreamed it and made it happen. Even if it’s not your thing, respect the effort. The least you can do is scroll past instead of being mean."

@next_autos said:

"Why not use wheel barrow to carry him? 😂😂"

@iamellenbrown1 said:

"All the best to him..We ratel family are not heartless. We go still wish am well even tho e no like our president 😂."

@cenchihairfactory said:

"If 1 person never kpai this Guinness people no go rest 😂😂😂."

@i_am_ebenezer_o said:

"Dem carry you reach ambulance 🚑 door you by yourself come down enter the ambulance 😂."

@kenzvictor said:

"Guinness record say make him bring out 10people wey laugh,"

@paradise00010 said:

"Na the Guinness book to confirm whether na joke he do or na standing he do because if na comedy jokes then nothing funny, e for be say he just stand for nothing 😂.

@ceejay_ay said:

"I Dey wait for people wey sabi talk for comment section 😂😂😂."

@_sir_charles_1 said:

"A comedy is not a comedy if it's not funny."

@davepo77 said:

"So as e reach the bus,he come use he leg walker go inside,deeone too funny 😂."

@princeszkiara said:

"😂😂😂 I think the fainting is part of the dry jokes . People wen carry am plenty pass people wen come listen to the dry jokes 😂."

Mandy kiss ignores Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, Mandy Kiss continued to spur controversy online after confirming plans to go ahead with her 100 men in 24 hours bid.

Despite an outright rejection from the Guinness World Records, the influencer disclosed the preparations already in place.

Mandy, in a recent video, shared the location where she would be carrying out her event and details for those willing to attend.

