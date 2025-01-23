Moses Bliss has shared pictures from a send-off ceremony as two artistes leave his Spotlite Nation label

One of the pictures showed the gospel singer in an emotional mood as he shared how the two artistes have been supportive

Another picture also showed Moses Bliss praying for his now ex-signees as they started independent careers in the gospel music industry

Popular gospel artiste Moses Bliss hosted a send-off ceremony on Wednesday, January 22, for his artistes Festizie and Chizie as they officially exited his Spotlite Nation label to pursue solo careers in the music industry.

Moses, who welcomed a baby boy with his wife Marie, revealed that Festizie and Chizie had completed their record deal with his label.

Moses Bliss prays for his artistes as they leave his label. Credit: mosesbliss

"It’s great to start but nothing beats the joy of finishing and finishing well. THE BLESSING follows you in all you do," he said.

Moses also compared his now ex-signees to Aaron and Hur, stressing that they have been supportive, saying "they have served their time faithfully and are worthy of double honour."

Despite their exit, Moses stated that the duo will continue to be family to him and his label.

"You both will always be family to me and @spotlitenation and we can’t wait to see all the The Lord is set to do in and through you. We will always have your back, support in every possible way and partner in some way," he said.

The singer also shared photos from the events, including one showing him in an emotional mood as his former signees exited his label.

Another picture showed the gospel musician praying for Festizie and Chizie.

Slide the post below to see pictures from Moses Bliss' label send-off:

In related news, Ebuka Songs shared why he left Moses Bliss' Spotlight Nation label

Reactions as two signees leave Moses Bliss label

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans and celebrities applauded Moses Bliss. Read the comments below:

mosesmarie_fanpage said:

"One thing I love about you is that you know how to appreciate men that have stood the test of time with you. God bless you sir."

kenepisode1:

"Baba sign me abeg."

amy_peee commented:

"This is how you leave a record label with dignity not sabotaging someone's effort."

officially_victorgabrie said:

"I am so excited and I love you both🙌❤️ Congratulations men of God once again. You'll forever be role models to many in the world on Jesus Name Amen."

lilian_divine_mwongeli wrote:

"This is it Moses ..This is how it is done ...God bless you."

itzsalemsong said:

"Congratulations, Superstars, @festizie and @chizie_official . May God take you to higher unimaginable heights and bless you immensely."

soundtraper_ commented:

"Leave a contract with dignity ❤️ God bless @mosesbliss and @spotlitenation."

Moses Bliss speaks on Ebuka Songs' contract

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Spotlite Nation label boss dismissed rumours that he held grudges against his former signee.

Moses said Ebuka Songs ended what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months.

The singer added that despite Ebuka's unexpected exit, he harboured no ill feelings towards him.

