A Nigerian lady who left the country has disclosed how her hopes of securing a cleaning job in Canada were dashed after an interview.

The lady, who had relocated to Canada, had applied for a cleaning position but was rejected due to a lack of industrial mopping experience.

Lady rejected for cleaning job in Canada

MJ, the lady behind the emotional post on TikTok, disclosed that she had previously worked as a senior nursing officer.

Her cry for help, directed at her followers and netizens at large, showed the desperation that had crept in, as she was willing to take on any legitimate job.

In her words:

"Former senior nursing officer rejected for cleaning job. Reason: Lack of Industrial mopping experience. If you see this post my brother, my sister, help me ehhhhhh, I can do anything legitimate o, I don tire for “Unfortunately."

Canada-based lady cries out for below

The post sparked lots of reactions from netizens on TikTok, with some expressing sympathy and others questioning her expectations.

Many wondered why she would apply for a cleaning job with such a prestigious background, while others rallied behind her, acknowledging the challenges of adapting to a new country.

@Jojo said:

"My dear it’s a reminder that they select who they want to select! It’s their loss."

@Muggy said:

"The grass is never greener on the other side. The job market is all about who you know. It's not about who can do the job anymore."

@The Black Senator said:

"I had a cleaning company in Nigeria but was told i am qualified to be a cleaner in the UK. Abroad will humble you."

@Violet | Int Career Strategist reacted:

"This hurts to watch. But this is why proper job alignment, CV restructuring, and understanding local work requirements matter when relocating. Senior roles back home don’t always translate directly abroad and that’s something more people need to know."

@BennyEmma2026 reacted:

"My dear something better is coming."

@ËllaBëlla added:

"Did u ask the definition or requirements coming with the industrial mopping? cus in Canada there are pre set requirements by the government and licencing for workers insurance like workers compensation board that has rules to follow as an employer u must have employees that have like WHIMS training certificate and knowledge and other stuff for employee safety and others I including the site and materials u will use, it's different here but in place for the best safety and health for all, handling cleaning solutions of an industrial level requires knowledge and practice, now some company won't train while others do, so looking at jobs make sure it's listed what the minimal exp or certification is that helps alot and look at various city based free courses u could get it all for free best of luck."

