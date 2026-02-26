A woman, who says she is a firebrand prayer warrior, has made public her perspective on Pastor Jerry Eze's method of prayer

Pastor Jerry is a prominent Nigerian Pentecostal pastor, founder of Streams of Joy International, and convener of the popular "New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration" (NSPPD), which runs online daily

While noting that the preacher is a good man, the woman maintained that she does not pray well when he leads the prayer session

A woman, identified on X as Abimbola, has declared that Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer method does not align with her spirit.

Abimbola shared her perspective on the prominent preacher's method of prayer in a now-viral tweet on X on February 25.

Woman explains perspective on Jerry's prayer method

According to Abimbola, who says she is a firebrand prayer warrior, she struggles to hear Pastor Jerry most of the time, which she attributes to the noise.

She said it could also be because she personally dislikes noise. Abimbola noted that Pastor Jerry is a good man, but she found out that she does not pray well when he leads prayer sessions.

She likened his prayer method to noise-making. Her tweet read:

"Pastor Jerry Eze’s method of prayer doesn’t agree with my spirit. Maybe because personally I dislike noise a lot.

"I feel I don’t even hear him most times it’s just the noise.

"He’s a good man God o but I don’t pray well when he’s the one leading. I can’t deceive myself.

"I’m a fire-brand prayer warrior but IMO, that his own, has turned to noise."

Reactions trail woman's comment on Pastor Jerry Eze

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's tweet below:

@Healthwolf2 said:

"This isn't a judgment on the man, it's an honest assessment of spiritual compatibility. Personally, I don't like people praying out loud. I don't like praying in their midsts. I have been viewed by colleagues to be spiritually weak and cold because I said I don't like that. Pastor Jerry Eze's ministry has clearly resonated with millions. The numbers don't lie. People are encountering God, testimonies are flowing, and for many, that "noise" is actually the sound of spiritual intensity matching their frequency. Some people meet God in the thunder. Some meet Him in the whisper. Both are biblical. Both are valid. Stay firebrand. Stay prayerful. Just find the frequency where your spirit actually hears itself praying."

@3xPierre said:

"You're not alone. I so dislike noisy praise sessions and noisy prayer sessions a lot. 'Nigerian Christians' for a long time have been made to understand that if they don't pray loudly, for 5 hours, noisily, and violently GOD won't hear them. Some of us bought that concept in our younger days, but the moment we knew GOD and the Word for ourselves, that mentality gave way naturally. Quiet and calm prayers works for me and I find that GOD hears them. Now watch Nigerians misinterpret this post and start attacking you."

@general_dapo said:

"Not all opinions should be said publicly . What is the motive behind this tweet? God always looks out for motive… be careful what you say, so many other things you can tweet about . As believers we should not divide the flock through words or deeds."

@Cece16471868 said:

"I don’t think this post is necessary but FYI, that your so called noise brought back my husband back to life on Feb 15 2021 and that testimony was shared worldwide. We have other testimonies too numerous to mention. I am an NSPPian. We dey pray and it dey show. When you know, you know! Peace!"

@QueenLawyerNG said:

"I remember when my friends will say join NSPPD I will say the noise is too much i even struggle to hear him.

"When I was in a tight corner I tolerated the noise and heard every single thing he said.

"For two years now I join and hear the noise every morning

"The prayers did a 360 degree to my my spiritual life.

"I literally run after God and his word now."

@Nueltek said:

"Don’t you think saying it's noise is a bit extreme? “He’s a good man of God o” then go ahead to label his method of prayer ‘noise’ lol."

