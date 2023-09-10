With tears in the eyes of many and nearly a month after his sudden passing, the founder of the ministry Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has finally been laid to rest

Videos and photos of the burial ceremony of Pastor Odukoya have emerged, and it has stirred nothing but deeply felt love and appreciation for what he did while he was alive

He was laid in state at his church in Ilupeju off Town Planning Way, Lagos state; the event had many famous figures in attendance, including top government officials

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, renowned Nigerian clergyman Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya was finally laid to rest, and it was indeed a celebration of a life well spent.

The lying-in-state and burial took place at Pastor Odukoya's Ministry, The Fountain of Life Church, Industrial Estate, Ilupeju, Lagos state.

Clips online showed the moment Pastor Odukoya's first son and movie star Jimmy led his father's body into the church before the burial procession kicked off.

He might be gone, but his teaching will never depart from our hearts - Jimmy said

Jimmy, Pastor Odukoya's first son, spoke glowingly about his dad and one of the things he said that stuck was that his father was a teacher of love and discipline.

"Right from when I was a kid, he would always tell me to do what would make me proud and not what everyone else wants of me. He might be gone, but his teachings will never depart from our hearts and this world."

There were several famous figures at the event, including Pastor Paul Adefarasin, wife of Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo, Enugu state governor Peter Mbah, Pastor Ituah Ighodaro, Bishop Feb Idahosa, Pastor Sola Osunmakinde, Reverend Sam Adeyemi and his wife Nike, Banky W, Bishop Mathew Ashimolowo, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, former PDP stalwart Olisa Metuh and many more.

See some of the reactions the videos and pictures stirred online

Netizens had nothing but good words to say about Pastor Odukoya, and sharing was blissful.

@febidahosa:

"It was an honor to be there and celebrate the life of a man who truly blessed millions."

@elder_yoms:

"My Papa Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya rest well Gods general! Be strong and very courageous fountaineers worldwide the LORD is at hand!"

@iamsisianne:

"His life was a testimony... A blessing to us all."

@jumoketinuke:

"It was a celebration of life for a life well spent,a purposeful and fulfilled life in christ.Rest in peace Pastor Tee."

@increase_airdrops:

"This one touch me.......I am not crying cuz I know my Pastor is resting with the lord in Heaven. Ah! Pastor Taiwo and Pastor Kumuyi are the two pastors I love as if they are my biological father."

@ujiropraise:

"Pastor Taiwo’s memory is evergreen."

@makeupbymogizzie:

"Keep resting in the bosom if the Lord sir,may God comfort the children and the family."

