The ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash which left over 100 occupants dead is often remembered by the loved ones of the deceased

Kechi Okwuchi was a survivor and she shared what it felt like 19 year after the incident, and she penned an emotional note

Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya was also involved in the plane crash and her daughter Pastor Tolu Odukoya remembered her fondly

The 19th anniversary of the ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash which occurred on December 10, 2005, in Portharcourt International Airport, Rivers state, brought back memories of the deceased.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, a survivor Kechi Okuwuchi spoke about how she lives her life for the victims especially her 60 schoolmates of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja.

She recalled how the families of her schoolmates sent her goodwill messages all through her recovery process. Kechi also hoped that they were proud of her achievements and prayed that the 60 angels were watching over her.

According to Kechi, who was a finalist in America's Got Talent in 2017, she was still trying to navigate life to find her place and fulfill God's purpose for her.

Bimbo Odukoya's daughter Tolu remembers her

On her part, the associate senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Tolu Odukoya, remembered her late mother Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, who was involved in the Sosoliso plane crash.

She said that as she grew older, she found herself increasingly grateful to God for blessing her with a truly good mother. Tolu described the deceased as kind, strong, loving, and an incredible example to follow.

19 years after her death, Tolu thanked her mother for introducing her to the Holy Spirit at such an early age.

@ojulewastudio:

"Like yesterday, never forgotten. Her teachings helped shaped my life. I have so many CDs I listened to it. Thank you, Jesus, see you at His feet."

@thelordswordisflawless_ps18v30:

"She raised giants for the kingdom of God."

@manasoulsings:

"This is so beautiful! I recall watching ma, soaking all the wisdom she shared on the pulpit as watched with so much expectation."

@holyprincessj:

"My pastor Bims. God. I didn't know I would survive the shock. She was phenomenal. God bless her soul. You are doing very well pastor T. God bless you. Keep soaring."

@aphricanace:

"You’re such a light! Keep shining mama and the Angels are definitely watching over you."

@tinachild:

"The devil knew you were able glorious child and tried to turn off the light. But mercy said no. Congratulations again. superstar."

@starrycrunchbar0:

"This is so scary to me because today is my birthday. I hope you can fully heal and create a safe space for yourself within yourself."

Kechi Okwuchi remembers Sosoliso plane crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kechi had penned down an emotional tribute in honour of the victims of the 2005 plane crash.

Okwuchi was the only student among the 61 Loyola Jesuit college kids who survived.

In a post, she thanked the souls of her late classmates and those of the other victims for being 'the wind beneath her wings'.

