Singer Seyi Shay has addressed the Illuminati's involvement in the Nigerian entertainment industry in a viral video

Seyi Shay opened up about being a member of the secret society and shared personal experiences

The singer's revelation about the Illuminati, however, triggered mixed reactions, with many accusing her of lying

The secret society Illuminati has become a subject of discussion on social media following a public confession by singer Seyi Shay, whose real name is Oluwaseyi Joshua.

While there have been rumours about some Nigerian celebrities being a part of the Illuminati in the past, Seyi Shay openly admitted she was once a member of the secret society.

In a candid statement, Seyi Shay, who was a guest on the OffAir podcast, spoke about her alleged past ties to the controversial secret society.

“That’s when I was in the Illuminati. That’s when I joined the Illuminati. That’s when it was official. Do you understand? I was an Illuminati member,” she said.

According to Seyi Shay, people in the entertainment industry were aware of those who were involved but often pretended not to remember.

“People know who they are because, and maybe if they watch this, they probably won’t remember, you know, because people that do messed up stuff always forget. It’s not the fans, guys. It’s the people in the industry. It is not the fans. It is the people that work with me, work with her, work with this one, work with that one,” Seyi Shay added.

The video of Seyi Shay speaking about Illuminati is below:

Reactions to Seyi Shay's confession

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Seyi Shay's revelation, as many claimed the Illuminati was known for making their members famous and wealthy, pointing out that the singer had none of those things.

Read the comments below:

DiohaRachael said:

"Hope you collected your soul back?"

MaxCrypt_ said:

"Illuminati selects only talented folks... If Dem allow u join na mistake Na the wrong one u join."

Bryan_Og2 reacted:

"That's some bold statements there! If this were true... It's not something she can spitting out on podcasts... Because they can find her..."

KnawtieGbedu said:

"You definitely didn't sell your soul. They probably just gave it back to you because it was of no use to them. Like Okrika wey no enter waist Na only 'Right now now' and that one with with wizzy dem approve make he blow."

KingDavidofweb3 commented:

"Na oshodi Illuminati you be?"

aibangsvikta commented:

"I'm not surprised...I could tell from her videos. They were just so unusual... especially the video of the song she featured Wizkid."

Why Seyi Shay dumped church

Legit.ng also reported that Seyi Shay condemned some churches' preference for old hymns in comparison to new age gospel songs.

She recounted how she stopped going to a particular church because the pastor called for an end to the singing of new age gospel songs, while noting that old hymns were better and were a direct scripture.

Seyi Shay stated that she doesn’t understand why a person would feel blessed singing songs that were written by slave owners who forced their slaves to sing them and pass them down to generations.

