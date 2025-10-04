Seyi Shay has disclosed the cause of her long-running feud with her colleague Tiwa Savage

She revealed that her former personal assistant was at the heart of their feud in a recent video that went viral

The 'Yolo Yolo' singer disclosed what the ex-staff member had with Tiwa Savage's ex, Tunji Balogun, aka TBillz

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has finally revealed the real cause of her long-standing feud with fellow artist Tiwa Savage.

In a now-viral video, the ‘Yolo Yolo’ crooner explained that a former personal assistant of hers was at the centre of the conflict, claiming that the woman had an affair with Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz.

Speaking on the OffAir Show, Seyi Shay shared the emotional backstory behind the fallout that shocked fans and sparked intense online discussions.

“I didn’t know why Tiwa stopped speaking to me”: Seyi Shay

Seyi recounted how she was initially clueless about the reason behind the abrupt end to her friendship with Tiwa.

“I honestly didn’t know why Tiwa and I stopped talking to each other,” she began.

According to her, it wasn’t until several years later that she discovered the reason, during a chance reunion with her former personal assistant.

The singer, who became emotional during the interview, recalled how the PA reached out to her on Instagram after several years apart.

“A young lady I hired as a PA back when Didi was still managing me… after the whole salon experience, I moved to London to have my daughter. I saw this girl at the club, someone I hadn’t seen in about seven years. She hit me up on Instagram, we met for lunch, and she said, ‘I saw what happened, and I’m really sorry. It’s very detrimental to your career, and I feel like I’m the cause of it.’”

Shocking revelation about Tee Billz

Seyi went on to reveal that her ex-PA confessed to having an affair with Tee Billz — Tiwa Savage’s then-husband — while still working for her.

“To cut the long story short, it turns out the girl was having a relationship with my friend’s husband — and I had no idea,” she explained.

“She told me everything, and I believed her. It must have been true; I don’t think she would say all that as a joke.”

Seyi added that she felt disgusted by the revelation, especially knowing how closely she had worked with the PA at the time.

“When she told me this, I was disgusted because we were always together, doing everything. Meanwhile, Tiwa probably thought I knew about the affair. You can just imagine the anger. It’s so painful. If it were me, I would have done worse.”

Background: The viral salon clash

Fans will recall the dramatic salon confrontation between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay in 2021, a moment that trended heavily online and deepened public speculation about their feud.

Since then, their relationship has remained strained, with fans and the media often fueling the tension further.

Watch Seyi Shay speak below:

Netizens react to Seyi Shay’s confession

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the viral interview:

theprettypetite7 said:

"This information just changed my life for good."

a4.autos said:

"Gosh! She go let TeeBillz open him rant book again."

miss_ebony19 said:

"I Think Seyi Shay Just Wants To Let Tiwa Know That She Doesn't Know Anything About The Relationship Her Ex-Pa Had With Tiwa's Ex-husband...."

josephnyah said:

"It will be nice to see y’all leave Tiwa alone though."

telehshow said:

“With my girl’s husband” ke?

ideasbyolu said:

"Some secrets should just go to the grave. What’s the need of bringing this up now?"

asojackoftrades said:

"So what's our business?"

akorayday said:

"I hope she had spoken to Tiwa in private about this issue otherwise It will hurt…..ex husband or otherwise. It will hurt."

loui_bag_ said:

"Una Don start 🙂."

swt_juie said:

"You see, men will stain ur white😢 but Tiwa might not even be interested in this your gist! So girl just rest so that they won’t see you finish."

@anonymous_bgf said:

"And how’s this her story to tell? Are you the PA? Are you Tiwa? Are you the ex-husband? So what’s your business?"

