Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has shared her grievance with old hymns and how it led to her exit from a church

The music star recounted how a church leader condemned new age gospel songs while advocating for old hymns

Seyi Shay’s post triggered an online debate with netizens dropping their hot takes and taking sides on the matter

Nigerian singer Oluwaseyi Joshua aka Seyi Shay has condemned some churches' preference for old hymns in comparison to new age gospel songs.

The music star took to her Instagram stories to recount how she stopped going to a particular church because the leader at the time called for an end to the singing of new age gospel songs, while noting that old hymns were better and a direct scripture.

Nigerians react as Seyi Shay condemns old hymns, says they were written by slave owners. Photos: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

According to Seyi Shay, she doesn’t understand why a person would feel blessed singing songs that were written by slave owners who forced their slaves to sing them and pass them down to generations.

She wrote in part:

“I don't know how or why you would feel blessed and happy by singing some of the songs that slave owners wrote and forced them to sing and pass down through generations while beating and torturing your ancestors... makes no sense. Do your research! Ignorance is NOT Godly !!!”

In another post, Seyi Shay clarified that not all old hymns were written by slave owners, but some of them were. She also said that it is better for people to make their own praise songs based on the scriptures. In her words:

“Not ALL hymns were written by slave owners 000! But a lot of them were. In some cases you're better off making up your own praise and worship songs/hymns (based on scripture if you prefer).”

See the screenshots of her post below:

Nigerians react as Seyi Shay explains how she dumped church after pastor's take on new age gospel songs. Photos: @Iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Seyi Shay condemns old hymns

Seyi Shay’s explanation on why she prefers new age gospel songs to old hymns triggered a debate on social media. Netizens took sides on the matter and explained their stance:

Joyadims said:

“I'm sorry but hymns do it for me. The lyrics are always deep and touching. I don't "connect" with some recent gospel songs. My choice!”

Palace_of_lace said:

“Thank God man no be GOD... some men of God behave like God himself all because we call & respect them as pastors... last last na only God know his own 🙄.”

Iamfechi wrote:

“The gospel can be preached through songs, most people gave their life to Christ because of some songs they hear.”

B.u_services said:

“Pastors don’t have some super fast / super secret WiFi access to God. You can pray to God yourself through faith in Jesus and have a wonderful personal relationship with Him. Pastors are given grace to assist us and encourage us on this journey but They are not God.”

Ovie_bright06 said:

“There's no genuine reason why a Christian should stop going to church, you can change to a church that suits you.”

Justbeing_muna said:

“Call me old fashioned but wherever and whenever there’s an all night hymn concert pleaseeeeeeee I’d love to be there. I no know Wetin una dey sing now.”

___evely_n wrote:

“Omooo me igo listen to hymmm o, that is what I use to hold myself down when I’m about to lose it.”

Iamdx2 said:

“Slaves? Are for real .. any song that praises God God loves it.”

Simpledailyfoodluv said:

“It’s not who wrote it that matters bt what the song is saying…for your information a pastor can preach and get ppl saved and still not make heaven if he himself doesn’t make his way right with God before leaving this earth… focus on the message and never the messenger.”

Simplynellymore wrote:

“Coming from someone that was so rude to contestants during her time of judge in Nigeria idol,oh chim ooo.”

Seyi Shay welcomes first child

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Shay finally welcomed her first child, and she shared the great news with her numerous online fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star posted a series of baby bump photos of herself as she announced the news.

Not stopping there, the new mother accompanied the snaps with a caption where she confirmed that indeed her child has arrived.

Source: Legit.ng