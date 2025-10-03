A medical doctor has reacted to the disqualification of Faith Adewale from the Big Brother Naija show

In his post on X, he pointed out that Faith's behaviour while on the reality show was far from normal

A few people agreed with him and shared their thoughts on what should be done now that Faith is out of the show

More reactions continue to trail Faith Adewale's disqualification from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

The housemate was sent home following an altercation with Sultana, and many were unhappy with Biggie's decision.

One of his fellow ex-housemates, Thelma Lawson, spoke glowingly about him after his disqualification.

In a post by medical doctor Farouk Adeniyi, he expressed that he was not surprised that Faith did not make it to the end of the show.

Dr. Farouk noted that Faith's behaviour did not align with that of a medical doctor. He suggested that Faith may be suffering from a mental health issue and recommended that he seek therapy.

Fans react to Dr Farouks's post

Fans reacted to Dr. Farouk's post, with many agreeing with him. One lady mentioned that all the doctors she had met were usually calm and sweet, but Faith was the opposite.

A nurse also commented on Faith’s behaviour, stating that the former housemate exhibited aggression mixed with delusion, which are definite signs of a mental health issue.

However, a man named Israel disagreed with the doctor and most of his fans. According to him, even Farouk would misbehave if locked up with people displaying envy and jealousy.

How fans reacted to Dr Farouk's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Dr Farouk. Here are a few comments from lovers of the show below:

@ligthofIsrael said:

"If you dey inside that house you sef go mess up. Do you know the trauma that comes with people showing you envy and jealousy and they are not hiding it from the first week ?? In a close place for that matter… make anybody know do like say dem be vandam."

@hagar_edwin shared:

"Doctors have a specific behaviour that is or that should be different from human behaviour?"

@nurse_ugbede reacted:

"Aggressive behavior Mixed with Grandiose delusion , definitely signs of mental illness."

@Atilolahafeezah commented:

"All the doctors I have met are very calm and sweet. This one is the opposite."

@queenbeth____ wrote:

"I hope the cab that was supposed to take him home branched to Yabaleft. Cause I think he ought to be their patient, not a doctor. I'm sorry to whoever this is going to offend."

