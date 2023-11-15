Rema has continued to trend hours after he shut down the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London, UK

Aside from making an entrance to the event on a horse-shaped sculpture, more scenes from Rema's show have caused an uproar online

Some Nigerians read meanings to the scenes as they boldly linked the Calm Down crooner to a secret society Illuminati

Mavin star Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema's show at the famous O2 Arena in London, UK, has continued to raise eyebrows.

Rema, who shut down the 20,000 capacity arena thanks to fans' support, performed some of his songs like Bounce, Dumebi, Calm Down, and Dirty.

More clips from Rema's show leave people talking. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Rema made headlines with his grand entrance to the event as he was spotted on a horse-shaped sculpture.

However, more scenes from the show have stirred reactions from many Nigerian netizens as they linked Rema to a world secret society known as the Illuminati.

Check scenes a netizens shared on Twitter below:

See another scene from the show below:

See another video below:

See more pictures below:

People react to scenes from Rema's show

Legit.ng captured some reactions as the Illuminati trended on the Nigerian social media space. See the comments below:

chennifar_xx:

"After Rema’s O2 arena performance, it is safe to say he is definitely a full time illuminati member."

Rugaamba:

"It's 2009 all over again with these illuminati conspiracies."

ShittuGa:

"Abeg me self wan join illuminati this hunger to much."

callmeNii:

"Now they calling Rema Illuminati."

Go_Calmdown:

"Mobs are saying Rema don join Illuminati, that's his initiating song is Calm down featuring Selena Gomez.... Shey na true?"

TheAlchemist___:

"Lmfao. Rema getting Illuminati links. He's a rockstar now."

TxpBoy:

"Rema has given the illuminati peddlers another food with this concert."

KCee performs at Rema's O2 Arena show

Legit.ng reported that KCee was among the famous Nigerian stars who performed at Rema's O2 Arena concert.

In a video, KCee was seen with his masquerade dancers as he performed his Ojapiano song.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that KCee threatened to sue the man behind his Ojapiano sound.

Source: Legit.ng