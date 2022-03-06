Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay stirred massive reactions on social media after attending his colleague's concert at the London O2 Arena

Seyi showed up at the hugely successful concert with her bare baby bump as she entered the arena

In a video that emerged online, the singer was having a conversation with Eniola Badmus who said she never knew Seyi is pregnant

Popular singer, Seyi Shay is an expectant mother and she is flaunting her baby bump at a major event.

A video of the Right Now crooner attending the much talked about Davido's London O2 Arena has emerged online and her fans can't stop talking about it.

Seyi Shay shows off her baby Bump. Credit: @thetattleroomng

Seyi Shay met up with actress Eniola Badmus who expressed surprise that she is pregnant as they exchanged pleasantries at the concert.

The singer wore a revealing cloth that showed a sizable amount of her growing baby bump and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reaction

Nigerians have reacted differently to Seyi Shay's baby bump video at Davido's concert.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Sonia_oby:

"Beautiful Nobody should even come for her…Cuz if it’s Rihanna,y’all would be praising her."

Odili_favy:

"Imagine capping her bare baby bump where it be Rihanna and you see capping like awwww she's gorgeous mchewww you all getat."

Wefonpoul:

"Rihanna issa good teacher.. congrats to her."

Makberemarian:

"Davido don touch pregnancy, baby is popular already apart from being SeyiShay’s baby."

Poca_toons:

"Her and Rihanna been go the same hospital then.. but una attack her."

Dewunmiaa:

"Y’all better give her same love you gave Rihanna."

